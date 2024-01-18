Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks

Date: January 19, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

World No. 4 Coco Gauff will square off against World No. 82 Alycia Parks in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.

Gauff has blossomed into a top player on the women's tour. She had an outstanding season last year, garnering 51 wins from 67 matches, including title-winning runs at the ASB Classic, Citi Open, Cincinnati Open, and the 2023 US Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris.

The 19-year-old began 2024 on a similar note and brilliantly defended her title at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She continued her rich vein of form at the Australian Open and overpowered Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Caroline Dolehide in the first two rounds. Gauff beat Dolehide 7-6(2), 6-2 to pick up her seventh win on the trot on the main tour.

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Meanwhile, Aycia Parks had a promising season last year, capturing her maiden WTA title at the Lyon Open. She chalked up 18 wins from 43 matches and also reached the quarterfinals of the Morocco Open.

The 23-year-old entered Melbourne on the back of a disappointing campaign in Adelaide. She steadied the ship at the Australian Open and beat Daria Snigur and Leylah Fernandez in the first two rounds.

Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

The head-to-head between Gauff and Parks is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -2000 -1.5(-375) Under 18.5(-135) Alycia Parks +800 +1.5(+250) Over 18.5(-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

A fiesty battle is on the cards at the 2024 Australian Open between Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks. Both players have the ability to push each other to the limit, but considering Gauff's success at the highest level and recent results on tour, she will undoubtedly be the favorite to come out on top.

Gauff is a force to be reckoned with in women's tennis. Known for her mind-blowing athleticism and effortless groundstrokes, Gauff will be hoping to take charge from the word go and not allow her opponent to settle in quickly.

On the contrary, Parks will need to play out of her skin against a resilient opponent like Gauff. Parks has a commanding presence on the baseline and a handy serve in her armour. She will need to implement the basics right, keep a check on her errors, and convert her chances against Gauff.

While Parks certainly has the pedigree to pose a solid challenge, getting over the line against the third seed will be a tough ask. Gauff has only dropped one set throughout the year and looks like she means business at the Australian Open. Gauff should be able to outsmart her compatriot and advance to the fourth round.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.