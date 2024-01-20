Tennis

Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Bhargav
Modified Jan 20, 2024 14:16 GMT
Daniil Medvedev vs Nuno Borges: Australian Open 2024 Fourth Round
Daniil Medvedev vs Nuno Borges: Australian Open 2024 Fourth Round

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Nuno Borges

Date: January 22, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,00

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Daniil Medvedev vs Nuno Borges preview

Medvedev is through to the second week.
Third seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Portugal's Nuno Borges in a surprise fourth-round clash at the Australian Open.

World No. 3 Medvedev made short work of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round on Saturday. Barely 36 hours after his 3:40 am finish against Emil Ruusuvuori in the previous round, the Russian barely showed any signs of exertion against Auger-Aliassime.

The 27-year-old conceded three games in the opener to draw first blood. He met stiffer resistance in the second - with Auger-Aliassime winning four games - before taking a commanding two-set lead.

Avoiding any drama in the third that could prolonged the contest, Medvedev produced another 6-3 set to reach the second week at Melbourne Park for the fifth time in six years.

Earlier, the two-time finalist beat Terence Atmane in four sets before clawing back from two sets down to beat Ruusuvuori to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Meanwhile, the 69th-ranked Borges created history on Saturday, emulating Joao Sousa as the only Portuguese player - male or female - to reach the second week of a Grand Slam.

The 26-year-old downed 2017 semifinalist and 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov in a fourth-set tiebreak. Dimitrov took the opening set in a tiebreak, but it was all Borges after that.

The Portuguese dropped just six games in the next two sets before clinching the fourth-set tiebreak to venture into unchartered territory. Earlier this week, he beat Maximilian Marterer and 23rd seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets to improve to 4-2 in 2024.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nuno Borges odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (over/under)
Daniil Medvedev
Nuno Borges

Daniil Medvedev vs Nuno Borges prediction

Borges is into the second week of a Major for the first time.
On paper, the matchup looks like a mismatch. Medvedev is a Grand Slam champion and a regular at the business end of Majors, while Borges is into the second week of a Major for the first time.

In terms of game style, Medvedev is one of the best returners of the game. He's a big server, has powerful groundstrokes off either flank and is surprisingly nimble-footed for his height. Meanwhile, Borges has more modest attributes and much less experience than his Russian opponent.

Barring a miracle, Medvedev should take a straightforward win and end Borges' fairytale run.

Pick: Medvedev in straight sets