Australian Open 2024: Leylah Fernandez vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (32) Leylah Fernandez vs Alycia Parks

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Leylah Fernandez vs Alycia Parks preview

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 Australian Open

Former US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will take on Alycia Parks in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on Wednesday (January 17).

Fernandez was drawn against qualifier Sara Bejlek in the first round here. The Canadian started the match by jumping to a 2-0 headstart but her opponent managed to negate her advantage to get back on serve.

The two eventually took the set into a tie-break, in which Fernandez gained the upper hand to claim the opener. She got broken to start the second set but it proved to be a minor setback. The Canadian broke Bejlek's serve thrice after that to seal a 7-6(5), 6-2 win.

Meanwhile, Parks' journey in Melbourne commenced against Daria Snigur. The first set quickly slipped out of the former's grasp as she lost serve twice to lose 6-2. The two were on even footing for half of the second set, but the American stepped up her game at this point.

Parks reeled off four straight games from 2-2 onwards to take the set and level the proceedings. She then rallied from a break down in the decider to get back on serve.

With Snigur serving to stay in the match at 5-4, Parks played a fantastic return game to secure a final break to serve for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback victory. The win was extra special for her considering this was her debut at the Australian Open.

Leylah Fernandez vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Leylah Fernandez vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -550 +1.5 (-1600) Over 19.5 (-135) Alycia Parks +350 -1.5 (+625) Under 19.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Alycia Parks prediction

Alycia Parks at the 2024 Australian Open.

Parks' comeback win over Snigur saw her advance further despite a massive tally of 66 unforced errors. She did strike 39 winners, but against a better opponent, she would've already been on her way home.

Parks is a talented ballstriker with a big serve, but her inconsistency offsets her natural skills. Her explosive shotmaking has an equal chance of missing the mark by miles or coming up with a clean winner.

The American's serve is the same. Parks fired 10 aces in the previous round, but also threw in seven double faults.

Fernandez, on the other hand, lacks the raw firepower behind her groundstrokes compared to the American, but is more precise with her shots.

Parks' court coverage is a bit below par at times as well. Fernandez is quite adept at redirecting the ball and making use of the entire court, which could easily put the American on the backfoot if she gets her moving from side to side. Given how they play, the Canadian has a better chance of making it through this clash.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets.