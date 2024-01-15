Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and home favorite Alexei Popyrin will clash in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Djokovic's title defense commenced against qualifier Dino Prizmic. The Serb was off to a flying start as he broke his opponent's serve in the very first game of the match. He maintained the lead and snagged another break of serve towards the end of the first set to claim it.

Prizmic wasn't bothered by his slow start and secured a break of serve in the second set to go 3-1 up. Djokovic was able to get back on serve, but the teenager edged the tennis legend in the eventual tie-break to take the set.

Prizmic turned around a 2-0 deficit in the third set into a 3-2 lead for him, but Djokovic bagged the next four games to capture the set. The latter raced to a 4-0 lead in the fourth set and was on the cusp of victory, but there was one final twist.

Prizmic didn't go down without a fight as he went on a three-game run to make it 4-3. He then saved four match points on his own serve for a hold at 5-4. Djokovic then stepped up to serve for the contest and wrapped up the proceedings on his seventh match point for a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win.

Popyrin faced fellow Aussie Marc Polmans in his opener. The former broke his opponent's serve twice in the first set to clinch it. The second set was more competitive, with both players refusing to cede any ground on their own serve.

Popyrin got the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to take a two-set lead. He then broke through Polmans' defenses in the third set to secure a 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Djokovic leads Popyrin 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 Japan Open in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -5000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 30.5 (+100) Alexei Popyrin +1200 -1.5 (+1750) Under 30.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Alexei Popyrin at the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic battled for four hours before he was finally able to get the better of Prizmic. The Serb won 66% of his first serve points, which was slightly lower by his usual standards. He also struck 40 winners in total, but it was exceeded by his unforced error count, which stood at 49.

Djokovic gave full credit to his opponent, who challenged him quite well. Popyrin, meanwhile, had an easier time against Polmans. The Australian didn't drop his serve even once and fended off the three break points that he faced with ease. He also rained down 20 aces and won 81 percent of his first-serve points.

The big-serving Popyrin could threaten Djokovic, but the latter eased past him the last time they faced off and didn't even face a single break point. Expect the defending champion to continue his march towards another title Down Under.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

