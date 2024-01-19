Australian Open 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: January 21, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,00

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Fritz is through to the second week.

Twelfth seed Taylor Fritz locks horns with seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster Australian Open fourth-round clash.

World No. 12 Fritz needed four sets to get past Fabian Marozsan. The 26-year-old made a slow start to his third-round outing, winning just three games as he dropped the opener.

The American, though, restored parity with a 6-4 second set before running away with the match, sealing victory in two hours and 23 minutes. Fritz conceded only two games in the next two sets as he reached the second week of a Major for the fourth time and the second time in Melbourne (also 2022).

Earlier this week, Fritz needed five sets to beat Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta in the first round before blitzing past Frenchman Hugo Gaston for the loss of just four games.

Meanwhile, the seventh-ranked Tsitsipas produced his first convincing outing of the week after dropping a set in the opening two rounds (Zizou Bergs and Jordan Thompson).

The 2023 finalist made a brisk start against Frenchman Luca Van Assche, and there was no looking back. Tsitsipas won the next set without dropping a game to assume stranglehold of the contest.

Although Van Assche offered some resistance in the third - leading 3-0 - he was powerless to stop the 25-year-old reaching the second week at Melbourne Park for the fifth time in his seventh appearance.

It was an impressive performance from Tsitsipas, who fired 39 winners, including 12 aces. He was also efficient on the return, saving eight of nine break points, and converted six of his eight to improve to 24-6 at the tournament.

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Fritz has won only one of his four meetings with Tsitsipas, but that win came in the pair's last meeting, in the 2023 Monte-Carlo quarterfinals. This will be the pair's fourth clash on hardcourt, including second at the Australian Open.

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz Stefanos Tsitsipas

The odds will be updated when they release.

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Tsitsipas is beck in the second week in Melbourne.

Both Fritz and Tsitsipas have similar game styles: big serves, powerful hitting from both flanks and good movement, especially considering their heights.

There's very little to choose between the two players, especially on hardcourt, where both tend to play some of their best tennis. The second week at Melbourne Park is not unfamiliar territory for either player, especially Tsitsipas who made the final last year (lost to Novak Djokovic).

Both players have dropped two sets in the first three rounds, but Tsitsipas will be the fresher off the two. Also considering the Greek's head-to-head domination, expect the two-time Grand Slam finalist to take a hard-fought win.

Pick: Tsitsipas in five sets