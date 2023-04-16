Barcelona Open 2023 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Mackenzie McDonald vs Ben Shelton

The opening day of main draw action of the Barcelona Open on Monday, April 17, will feature eight first-round matches. One wildcard and four qualifiers will be in action at the ATP 500 claycourt event.

Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the top two seeds, while Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner are some of the other high-profile players in action. However, 12-time champion Rafael Nadal will be conspicuous in his absence as his recovery from injury continues.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four matches at Barcelona on Monday could pan out:

#1 Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Attila Balazs

Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain opens his Barcelona campaign against Hungary's Attila Balazs, who's playing with a protected ranking.

World No. 41 Zapata Miralles is 9-8 on the season, while the 742nd-ranked Balazs will be making his season debut.

The two players haven't met on the tour before but expect Zapata Miralles to take the win.

Pick: Zapata Miralles in straight sets

#2 Alexander Bublik vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik takes on Emil Ruusuvuori in an all-unseeded first-round matchup at Barcelona.

The 53rd-ranked Bublik slumped to 4-13 on the season after stumbling in his Monte-Carlo opener last week. Meanwhile, World No. 38 Ruusuvuori is now 11-10 after also losing in the first round at the Principality.

Ruusuvuori leads their head-to-head 2-1, including 1-0 on clay, so the Finn should take this one.

Pick: Ruusuvuori in straight sets

#3 Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Pablo Andujar

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Tomas Martin Etcheverry locks horns with Spanish wildcard Pablo Andujar for a place in the Monte-Carlo second round.

World No. 59 Etcheverry is 12-9 this season, while the 322nd-ranked Andujar is winless in three matches this year (Pune, Cordoba, Marseille).

The two players haven't met before, but expect the more consistent Etcheverry to take this one and heap more misery on Andujar.

Pick: Etcheverry in straight sets

#4 Mackenzie McDonald vs Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton

In an all-American first-round matchup, Mackenzie McDonald takes on Ben Shelton.

World No. 52 McDonald is coming off a first-round exit in Monte-Carlo last week to drop to 14-9 on the season. Meanwhile, the 39th-ranked Shelton is now 7-8 in 2023 after also losing in the opening round at the Principality.

The two Americans haven't locked horns before, but the younger Shelton could take this one.

Pick: Shelton in three sets

