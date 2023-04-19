The fourth day of main draw action at the 2023 Barcelona Open on Thursday will feature all eight second-round matches. As many as 15 seeds will be in action at the ATP 500 claycourt event.

On Wednesday, the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie emerged victorious, beating Emilio Gomez, Diego Schwartzman, Pedro Cachin and Pavel Kotov, respectively.

Without further ado, here's how the following four matches at Barcelona could pan out on Thursday:

#1 Alex de Minaur vs Grigor Dimitrov

Alex de Minaur

Eighth seed Alex de Minaur takes on 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the Barcelona Open quarterfinals.

The 19th-ranked De Minaur beat Alexander Shevchenko for his 14th win in 21 matches this year. Meanwhile, World No. 19 Dimitrov bested Emilio Gomez to improve to 10-7 on the season.

The two players have split their four previous meetings, but expect Dimitrov, with his superior claycourt pedigree, to take their first clash on the red dirt.

Prediction: Dimitrov in three sets

#2 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Tenth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina locks horns with Emil Ruusuvuori as a place in the Barcelona last eight beckons.

World No. 38 Davidovich Fokina beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry to improve to 13-10 on the season. Meanwhile, the 40th-ranked Ruusuvuori overcame Alexander Bublik and fifth seed Frances Tiafoe and is now 13-10 in 2023.

Davidovich Fokina took the pair's lone meeting in Cologne three years ago, but the Finn should take this one.

Prediction: Ruusuvuori in three sets

#3 Karen Khachanov vs Daniel Evans

Karen Khachanov

Sixth seed Karen Khachanov will continue his quest for a maiden Barcelona Open title against Daniel Evans.

The World No. 11 Khachanov beat Nicolas Jarry in straight sets for his 16th win in 23 matches this year. Meanwhile, the 26th-ranked Evans beat qualifier Matteo Arnaldi to improve to 6-11 in 2023.

Evans has won all three previous meetings with Khachanov, but the Russian could take the pair's maiden claycourt clash.

Prediction: Khachanov in straight sets

#4 Casper Ruud (Barcelona Open third seed) vs Francisco Cerundolo

Casper Ruud

Third seed Casper Ruud locks horns with 15th seed Francisco Cerundolo as he looks to reach the quarterfinals at the Barcelona Open.

World No. 3 Ruud opened his campaign with a straight-sets win over Ben Shelton to improve to 11-7 in 2023. Meanwhile, World No. 32 Cerundolo saw off Francesco Passaro for his 13th win in 23 matches this year.

The pair have split their two previous meetings, with Cerundolo winning their lone claycourt clash, but Ruud should take this one.

Prediction: Ruud in three sets

