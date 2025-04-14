Barcelona Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Daniel Elahi Galan
Date: April 15, 2025
Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025
Round: First round
Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,889,200
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Casper Ruud vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview
Second seed Casper Ruud will face Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round of the 2025 Barcelona Open on Tuesday. The winner will play Hamad Medjedovic in the second round.
Casper Ruud had a disappointing start to the claycourt season last week, losing to unseeded Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has a 13-5 win-loss record on the season.
World No. 10 Ruud reached the final of the Dallas Open (ATP 500) in February but failed to reach the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open, Miami Open and Monte-Carlo Masters.
Meanwhile, world no. 117 Daniel Elahi Galan beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3 in the first qualifying round before beating Great Britain's Jacob Fearnley 7-5, 6-4 in the second to qualify for the main draw.
The 28-year-old Galan has won two Challenger events in 2025 but has played only one ATP Tour event this season. He lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the US Clay Court Championship in Houston earlier this month.
Casper Ruud vs Daniel Elahi Galan head-to-head
Casper Ruud leads Daniel Elahi Galan 2-0 in their main draw meetings on the ATP Tour. He won their only meeting on claycourt in the semi-final of Houston in 2019 in straight sets.
Casper Ruud vs Daniel Elahi Galan odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Casper Ruud vs Daniel Elahi Galan prediction
Casper Ruud is the defending champion in Barcelona and must win this match to make sure he stays in the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings. This is his fifth main draw appearance in Barcelona, and he has never lost the first round.
Ruud beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 in the Barcelona Open final last year to win his maiden ATP 500 title. The Norwegian has a 9-3 win-loss record at the event.
Daniel Elahi Galan, meanwhile, will be making his debut appearance in Barcelona. He has a 2-5 win-loss record at ATP 500 events on clay. He has never reached a quarter-final at any ATP 500 tournament on claycourt.
The Colombian has never beaten a Top 10 player on clay. His only Top 10 win was against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 US Open. Ruud will be a clear favorite to win this match at the Barcelona Open, considering his past record at the event and superior form this year.
Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets