Basel 2023: Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik

Tournament: Swiss Indoors 2023

Date: October 23

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €2,345,955

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik preview

Second seed Casper Ruud will open his 2023 Swiss Indoors campaign against a tricky opponent in the form of the dynamic Alexander Bublik.

Ruud, who is coming off of an underwhelming Asian swing, will be keen to rediscover his form. The Norwegian made the quarterfinals at the China Open, before losing out early at the Shanghai Masters and Tokyo.

A 36-21 win-loss record for the 2023 season does not bode well for Ruud, who will look to get some momentum going as he bids for a place in the ATP Finals.

Alexander Bublik is still playing in Antwerp.

Bublik, for his part, has done well to recover from a disappointing first-round exit at his home event in Astana last month.

The Kazakh has steamrolled his opposition at the European Open, currently underway in Antwerp, and will vie for his second title of the season against Arthur Fils on Sunday. He will then have little time to adapt to the conditions in Basel.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Ruud has a 5-1 lead over Bublik in their head-to-head record. The Norwegian last beat his opponent at the Rome Masters earlier this year, needing three sets to get over the line.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik odds

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Last year, Casper Ruud fell in the opening round in Basel — losing to an inspired home hero in the form of Stan Wawrinka. The loss, however, was not all that surprising given that the Norwegian isn't the most comfortable on indoor hardcourts.

A slight boost to his powerful first serve aside, the quick conditions don't do much to proper Ruud's game — which is built around his topspin-heavy forehand and quick movement.

Bublik, on the other hand, loves playing under the roof — evidenced by his showing in Antwerp. The Kazakh's only title prior to Halle this year had also come at an indoor hardcourt event.

His massive first serve, flat and pacey groundstrokes, and willingness to come up to the net should give him an edge over Ruud. That said, fatigue could well play a factor in the contest as the Kazakh has been on court much longer than his opponent this past week.

Unless he is at 100% fitness-wise, Bublik will find it hard to hit past the steady Norwegian.

Pick: Ruud to win in three sets