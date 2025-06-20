Berlin Tennis Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova
Date: June 20, 2025
Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova preview
World No. 13 Amanda Anisimova will face Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open on Friday, June 20.
Anisimova has enjoyed a good season on the WTA Tour in 2025, winning 25 of her 36 matches thus far and securing her maiden 1000-level title at the Qatar Open in February. Last week, the American reached her sixth career final at Queen's Club, where she lost to surprise finalist Tatjana Maria in straight sets.
The 23-year-old has put her recent defeat behind her in style at this week's WTA 500 tournament in Berlin, beating quality opponents like Magdalena Frech and Bianca Andreescu to reach the quarterfinals. Her next opponent will be the 20th-ranked Samsonova, who had endured a quiet year until her runner-up finish to Elena Rybakina at the Internationaux de Strasbourg last month, followed by a Round-of-16 result at the French Open.
Although the 26-year-old subsequently lost in the first round of the Libema Open, she has made plenty of amends in Berlin this week, beating Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka from a set down, respectively, to book her place in the last eight.
Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head
Anisimova leads Samsonova 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the American took their first two matches at the 2023 Adelaide International and the 2024 Australian Open, the Russian got her first win of the rivalry at the 2024 French Open.
Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction
Anisimova is one of the best ball strikers on the WTA Tour. Although the World No. 13 has flat groundstrokes, she is able to get enough depth on her shots from the back of the court. The American's biggest weapon in her arsenal is her two-handed backhand, with which she can change the direction of the rallies at a whim.
Like Anisimova, Samsonova also hardly puts much topspin on her groundstrokes. However, at 5-foot-11, she has a much bigger serve than her higher-ranked opponent, giving her considerable odds of winning this close match-up in Berlin.
Pick: Samsonova to win in three sets.