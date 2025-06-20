Berlin Tennis Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: June 20, 2025

Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Queen's Club runner-up Anisimova hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

World No. 13 Amanda Anisimova will face Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open on Friday, June 20.

Ad

Trending

Anisimova has enjoyed a good season on the WTA Tour in 2025, winning 25 of her 36 matches thus far and securing her maiden 1000-level title at the Qatar Open in February. Last week, the American reached her sixth career final at Queen's Club, where she lost to surprise finalist Tatjana Maria in straight sets.

The 23-year-old has put her recent defeat behind her in style at this week's WTA 500 tournament in Berlin, beating quality opponents like Magdalena Frech and Bianca Andreescu to reach the quarterfinals. Her next opponent will be the 20th-ranked Samsonova, who had endured a quiet year until her runner-up finish to Elena Rybakina at the Internationaux de Strasbourg last month, followed by a Round-of-16 result at the French Open.

Ad

Although the 26-year-old subsequently lost in the first round of the Libema Open, she has made plenty of amends in Berlin this week, beating Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka from a set down, respectively, to book her place in the last eight.

Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Anisimova leads Samsonova 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the American took their first two matches at the 2023 Adelaide International and the 2024 Australian Open, the Russian got her first win of the rivalry at the 2024 French Open.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Amanda Anisimova -110 -1.5 (+185) Over 21.5 (-140) Liudmila Samsonova -110 +1.5 (-275) Under 21.5 (-102)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Liudmila Samsonova celebrates after reaching Berlin Open QFs | Image Source: Getty

Anisimova is one of the best ball strikers on the WTA Tour. Although the World No. 13 has flat groundstrokes, she is able to get enough depth on her shots from the back of the court. The American's biggest weapon in her arsenal is her two-handed backhand, with which she can change the direction of the rallies at a whim.

Ad

Like Anisimova, Samsonova also hardly puts much topspin on her groundstrokes. However, at 5-foot-11, she has a much bigger serve than her higher-ranked opponent, giving her considerable odds of winning this close match-up in Berlin.

Pick: Samsonova to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More