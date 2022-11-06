"Black women and girls need more groupies like this" - Wade Davis extends his support to Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on the latter's beef with Drake

Former American footballer Wade Davis II recently extended his support to Serena Williams' spouse, Alexis Ohanian, after the latter hit back at Canadian rapper Drake for his latest song, aimed at Ohanian.

Drake collaborated with fellow rapper 21 Savage on his latest album, Her Loss. A verse from one of his songs, "Middle of the Ocean," took a subtle dig at Reddit co-founder Ohanian.

“Side bar Serena, your husband is a groupie, he claim we don’t got a problem but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki," the verse reads.

Ohanian took to Twitter to hit back at Drake through a tweet in which he talked about his intentions to be the "absolute best" at everything he did, including being the "best groupie for my wife & daughter."

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.

Davis shared Ohanian's tweet, extending his support to the latter.

"@alexisohanian is my dude… Black women and girls need more groupies like this," Davis tweeted.

Wade Davis II @Wade_Davis28 AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. https://t.co/oaEKuRWFnj @alexisohanian is my dude… Black women and girls need more groupies like this…. twitter.com/alexisohanian/… .@alexisohanian is my dude… Black women and girls need more groupies like this…. twitter.com/alexisohanian/…

"Life changed when I became a husband and papa; in Serena Williams, I found a partner who would always motivate me to be greater" - Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her family

Alexis Ohanian recently shared an article written about him on his Instagram.

The article, written by Abram Brown of The Information, delved into Ohanian's latest business venture, Seven Seven Six, founded in 2020.

"I've been turning down media profiles for the last two years in order to focus on building @sevensevensix + @776foundation but I really appreciated all the time @abebrown716 took (even visiting the Farm!) in researching this deep-dive on the Legacy I'm building down here," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian added that becoming a husband and a father had made him a better person and businessman and credited his wife Serena Williams for motivating him to be greater.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same," Ohanian added.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same. It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same.

Poll : 0 votes