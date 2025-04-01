Bucharest 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Roberto Bautista Agut vs Bu Yunchaokete, Marton Fucsovics vs Luca Nardi | Tiriac Open

First-round matches will conclude on Day 2 (Tuesday, April 1) of the Tiriac Open 2025 in Bucharest. Former top 10 player Richard Gasquet, who's set to retire at the French Open in a few weeks, is playing here. He looked down and out against Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round on Monday but staged an incredible comeback for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win.

Seventh seed Mariano Navone also needed three sets to beat Laslo Djere on the first day of the tournament. Filip Jianu was the other winner of the day, beating Nishesh Basavareddy in straight sets.

As more players aim to join them in the second round, here's a look at the predictions for some of the matches lined up on Day 2 of the Tiriac Open 2025:

#1. Roberto Bautista Agut vs Bu Yunchaokete

With only one win to his name against seven losses, it's safe to say that Bautista Agut is struggling this season. He has arrived in Bucharest on a three-match losing streak. Bu has performed considerably better than the Spaniard this season. However, his 5-10 record isn't exactly worth boasting about.

The only silver lining for Bautista Agut is Bu's inexperience on clay. The latter has contested only two matches on clay in his career and has lost both of them. However, unlike most of his compatriots, the Spaniard himself isn't a huge fan of competing on the red dirt.

Bautista Agut has reached 25 finals in his career so far but only three of them have been on clay. He won two of those three finals, with his most recent title on the surface coming at the Kitzbuhel Open 2022. While he's far from his best these days, his prior experience on the surface could help him score a much needed win at the Tiriac Open.

Predicted winner: Roberto Bautista Agut

#2. Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic

Alexander Shevchenko at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shevchenko has a 3-8 record this season and has lost his last three matches heading into the Tiriac Open. Misolic came through the qualifying rounds to book his place in the main draw here. This will be his first main draw appearance at the ATP level this year. He has an 8-6 record at the Challenger level this season.

Misolic made a memorable debut on clay, reaching the final of his very first tournament on the surface in 2022. However, he has won only five more matches on the surface since then for a career record of 9-6 on clay.

Shevchenko, meanwhile, has a 12-18 career record on clay but has reached the quarterfinals on the surface only once so far. He already contested a couple of clay tournaments back in February, posting a 1-2 record in them. Even though he didn't taste success on clay this season, having already contested a few matches on the surface could prove to be the difference in his match against Misolic.

Predicted winner: Alexander Shevchenko

#3. Marton Fucsovics vs Luca Nardi

Winning the Tiriac Open was the highlight of Fucsovics' 2024 season. He hasn't competed a lot this year and has a 2-1 record. Nardi made headlines with his win over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at last year's BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. He went 2-12 for the remainder of the season after his breakthrough win.

Nardi has a 4-6 record this season, with a quarterfinal showing in Dubai being his best result. The young Italian and Fucsovics recently crossed paths in Dubai. The latter beat his younger rival in the qualifying rounds in straight sets. Fate conspired to pit them against one another immediately once again.

Nardi found a place in the main draw as a lucky loser and faced Fucsovics in the first round. The former rallied from a set down to beat the latter in three sets. The Italian's 2-9 career record on clay makes him the underdog heading into this encounter.

Fucsovics lack of match play could hurt him. However, he has recorded some of his best career results on clay, including both of his career titles and a fourth-round finish at the French Open. While it could be tough, he will still be favored to make a winning start to his title defense at the Tiriac Open.

Predicted winner: Marton Fucsovics

#4. Dusan Lajovic vs Christopher O'Connell

Dusan Lajovic at the Argentina Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Lajovic has a 3-5 record this season, while O'Connell has a 4-7 record. Neither player has won back-to-back matches this year. While both players are far from their best these days, this match clearly leads in the Serb's favor.

O'Connell has lost his last eight matches on clay and has a 9-16 career record on the surface. Lajovic has a nearly 50 percent win rate on clay and has won two titles on it as well. He also reached his only Masters 1000 final on clay, at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2019. Given the huge disparity in their results on the surface, the Serb will be favored to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Dusan Lajovic

