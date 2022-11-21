"Can't imagine how difficult this year has been for you" - Casper Ruud takes his hat off to Novak Djokovic after ATP Finals final loss against Serb

World No. 3 Casper Ruud could not overcome the challenge of former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin. The Norwegian lost in straight sets 5-7, 3-6 to the Serb and finished runner-up for the first time in the ATP Finals.

During the trophy presentation, Ruud congratulated the 21-time Major champion on his season, remarking that Djokovic proved that he still has it in him to beat the top guys despite it being a tough year for him.

"First of all. Congrats to Novak and to your team as well. I can't imagine how difficult this year has been for you at times, so hats off to you for what you have overcome and what you have achieved this year. It's been remarkable and really quite impressive. Congratulations again for showing everyone that you're still up there and finishing off this year in a great way," said Ruud.

Djokovic was deported from Australia at the start of the season due to his vaccination status and was unable to compete in the first Grand Slam of the season. He subsequently also missed the US Open and four Masters 1000s in 2022 for the same reason, surrendering his World No. 1 crown as a result.

"In the end, it's been disappointing to end up losing these big finals" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic pose with their trophies at the 2022 ATP Finals

Casper Ruud has now lost four major finals in 2022, including two Grand Slam finals -- at Roland Garros, the US Open, the Indian Wells Open and now the ATP Finals.

In his post-match press conference, Ruud accepted that it was disappointing to lose another big final but was happy overall with his career-best season.

"I mean, in the end, it's been disappointing to end up losing these big finals. Overall if you gave me an offer to end the year at No. 3, and play the finals that I've played, at the 1st of January this year, I would probably sign the contract right away. No doubt about it," Casper Ruud said.

"I'm very happy with all that I've achieved, and how things turned out, played out for me this year. It's been great. But I still feel like there is room for improvement, so that's a good thing I believe to still be happy and know that there is still room for improvement, which is a good thing. I've overachieved compared to my own mind, so I'm very happy about that," said Ruud.

