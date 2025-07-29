Canadian Open 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: July 29, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -Sportsnet, TVA

Bianca Andreescu vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Andreescu at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu began 2025 sidelined by a long break due to health issues, including appendix surgery, causing her to miss the first few months of the season. However, she has since bounced back.

Ad

Trending

Notably, she defeated Elena Rybakina to reach the fourth round of the Italian Open, marking one of her biggest wins since returning. That performance helped her regain momentum and rebuild confidence on tour.

Mirra Andreeva, just 18, continues to cement her status as a rising star. She broke into the Top 10 by winning her first WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Miami, defeating multiple Grand Slam champions to earn it.

Her clay and grass seasons were solid, with deep runs and strong performances, though no new titles. Now ranked inside the most elite bracket, she enters the hard-court swing with renewed promise.

Ad

Bianca Andreescu vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Their second-round encounter at the National Bank Open will be the first time Bianca Andreescu will take on Mirra Andreeva. The head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bianca Andreescu +400 +5.5 (-118) Over 19.5 (115) Mirra Andreeva -625 -5.5 (-120) Under 19.5 (-125)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Bianca Andreescu vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Fresh off her comeback, Bianca Andreescu enters the Canadian Open slightly shaken but still in form after a gritty first‑round win over Barbora Krejcikova. She led 5‑4 in the second set when she injured her ankle, visibly upset and in tears. After a medical timeout, she rallied to clinch it 6‑3, 6‑4 in front of her home crowd.

Ad

While a strong statement of resilience, the injury could give Andreeva an edge if it flares up again.

Meanwhile, the Russian, ranked as high as No. 5 with a 36‑11 record this year, is rested and ready after a three‑week break since Wimbledon. Her dominant hard‑court form, including two WTA 1000 titles and multiple deep runs, sets the stage for her US Open series opener.

Given Andreeva’s full fitness and superior momentum, she looks poised to capitalize on any lingering issue from Andreescu's injury.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More