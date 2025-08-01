Canadian Open Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka vs Jelena Ostapenko

On Day 6 of the 2025 Canadian Open (Friday, August 1), eight third-round matches will be played in the bottom half of the women's singles draw. Second seed Iga Swiatek will be the top-seeded player in action on the day, as the Pole looks to build on her Wimbledon success.

Ad

The other top-10 seeded players in action will be third seed Jessica Pegula, fifth seed Amanda Anisimova, sixth seed Madison Keys, and tenth seed Elina Svitolina. Two former Major champions, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, will also be in action on the day.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 6 of the 2025 Canadian Open

#1 Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Raducanu

Fifth-seed Amanda Anisimova will face former Major champion Emma Raducanu in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Anisimova has won 32 of her 45 matches in 2025, with her best results being a title in Dubai and runner-up finishes at Queen's Club and Wimbledon. After getting a bye in the first round, she began her Canadian Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Lulu Sun in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Raducanu has a 23-15 win/loss record in 2025, with her best outing coming at Washington, where she lost against Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinal. At the Canadian Open, she began with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Elena Gabriela Ruse in the first round and then won 6-2, 6-4 over 32nd seed Peyton Stearns in the second round.

As detailed in the preview here, Raducanu has won both her matches against Anisimova and will be the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Ad

Predicted winner: Emma Raducanu

#2 Jelena Ostapenko vs Naomi Osaka

In Picture: Naomi Osaka (Getty)

Twenty-second seed Jelena Ostapenko will face Naomi Osaka in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Ostapenko has won 17 of the 31 matches she has played in 2025, with her best result being winning a title in Stuttgart and a runner-up finish in Dubai. After getting a bye in the first round, she began her Canadian Open campaign with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Renata Zarazua in the second round.

Ad

Osaka has a 23-11 win/loss record in 2025, with her best outings being a runner-up finish in Auckland and a Challenger title in Saint-Malo. At Montreal, she started with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Canadian qualifier Ariana Arseneault in the first round, followed by a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory over 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

As per the detailed preview here, Osaka has won both her matches against Ostapenko and is the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Ad

Predicted winner: Naomi Osaka

#3 Clara Tauson vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

In Picture: Clara Tauson (Getty)

Sixteenth seed Clara Tauson will face Yuliia Starodubtseva in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Tauson has a 29-15 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being winning the title at the ASB Classic. At the Canadian Open, she got a bye in the first round and began her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Lucia Bronzetti in the second round.

Ad

Starodubtseva has a 19-23 win/loss record this year, with a fourth-round appearance at the Madrid Open being her best result. In Montreal, she began with a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 win over Wang Yafan in the first round, and then won 6-1, 6-1 against 21st seed Magdalena Frech in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Tauson being the favorite to win as she is the seeded player.

Predicted winner: Clara Tauson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline