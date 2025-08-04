Canadian Open Day 9: Men's singles and doubles predictions ft. Alexander Zverev vs Alexei Popyrin, Karen Khachanov vs Alex Michelsen 

Day 9 of the 2025 Canadian Open (August 4) will feature two quarterfinal matchups in the men's singles competition, along with three quarterfinal clashes in the men's doubles. In the singles, top seed Alexander Zverev will be in action, taking on defending champion Alexei Popyrin.

The other singles quarterfinal will see eleventh seed Karen Khachanov taking on twenty-sixth seed Alex Michelsen. In the doubles, the top two seeded pairs of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic and Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool will be in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 9 of the 2025 Canadian Open.

#1 Alexander Zverev vs Alexei Popyrin

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face defending champion Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Open.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Zverev began his Canadian Open campaign with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Adam Walton in the second round, followed by a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 win over 32nd seed Matteo Arnaldi in the third round. In the next round, he won via retirement against the 14th seed, Francisco Cerundolo.

Popyrin received a bye in the first round of the Canadian Open as well, following which he began his campaign with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win against Nicolas Arseneault in the second round, and won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 against the tenth seed, Daniil Medvedev in the third round. In the round of 16, he won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 against fifth seed Holger Rune to reach the quarterfinals.

As per the detailed preview here, Zverev has won all his matches against Popyrin and is the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Alexander Zverev.

#2 Karen Khachanov vs Alex Michelsen

In Picture: Karen Khachanov (Getty)

Eleventh seed Karen Khachanov will face 26th seed Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Open. Khachanov began his Canadian Open campaign with a bye in the first round, after which he won 6-4, 6-2 against Juan Pablo Ficovich in the second round, and won 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 against Emilio Nava in the third round. In the fourth round, the Russian player won 6-4, 7-5 against the eighth seed, Casper Ruud.

Michelsen received a bye in the opening round in Toronto as well, after which he started his campaign with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Tomas Barrios Vera in the second round, and won 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 against the third seed, Lorenzo Musetti in the third round. In the Round of 16, he won 6-3, 6-3 against his compatriot, Learner Tien, to reach the quarterfinals.

Micheslen has won the only meeting against Khachanov, but as per the detailed preview here, the Russian player is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Karen Khachanov.

#3 Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs Joe Salisbury/ Neal Skupski

In Picture: Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic (Getty)

The top-seeded pair of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic will face the sixth-seeded pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Open. Arevalo and Pavic have reached four finals this season, winning titles in Indian Wells, Miami, and Rome. At the Canadian Open, they began their campaign with a 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5) win against Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-4 win over Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram.

Salibsury and Skupski have had three runner-up finishes in 2025, including at the French Open, where they lost against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. St Toronto, the British pair began their campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Marcelo Melo and Alexander Zverev in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over Austin Krajicek and Horacio Zeballos in the second round.

Arevlao and Pavic are the favorites to win as they are the top seeds and are in better form than their opponents.

Predicted winner- Marcelo Arevalo/ Mate Pavic.

