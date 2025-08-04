Canadian Open Day 9: Women's singles and doubles predictions ft. Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk, Victoria Mboko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Day 9 at the 2025 Canadian Open (August 4) will feature two quarterfinal matches in the women's singles event. Ninth seed Elena Rybakina will be one of the top players in action, as she will face 24th seed Marta Kostyuk.

The other quarterfinal on the day will feature the young home favorite, Victoria Mboko, taking on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The other match of the day will see the doubles pair of Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler take on the pair of Hsieh Su-wei and Olga Danilovic.

Let's take a look at the matches that are scheduled on Day 9 of the 2025 Canadian Open.

#1 Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk

One of the quarterfinal matchups at the 2025 Canadian Open will feature ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina facing 24th-seeded Marta Kostyuk. After receiving a bye in the first round at the Canadian Open, Rybakina began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Hailey Baptiste in the second round, followed by a 6-0, 7-6 (5) win over Jaqueline Cristian in the third round. In the Round of 16, she beat 30th seed Dayana Yastremska 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

After receving a bye in the first round, Kostyuk began her Canadian Open campaign with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Marketa Vondrousova in the second round, followed by a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over fifteenth seed, Daria Kasatkina in the third round. In the fourth round, the Ukrainian won 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 against 28th-seeded McCartney Kessler.

Rybakina has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Kostyuk, with a 6-2, 6-2 win over the Ukrainian in Stuttgart last year. Thus, the Kazakh is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Elena Rybakina

#2 Victoria Mboko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

In Picture: Victoria Mboko (Getty)

Home favorite Victoria Mboko will face Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maniero in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Open. Mboko began her Canadian Open campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Kimberly Birrell in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 6-3 win over 23rd seed Sofia Kenin in the second round. She beat Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round, before winning 6-1, 6-4 against the top seed, Coco Gauff, in the fourth round.

Bouzas Maneiro, meanwhile, began her campaign with a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win over Louisa Chirico in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 26th seed Ashlyn Krueger. The Spaniard won 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Aoi Ito in the third round, and then won 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 against Zhu Lin in the fourth round.

This is the first meeting between the two, but as per the detailed preview here, Mboko is the favorite to win.

Predicted winner- Victoria Mboko

#3 Coco Gauff/McCartney Kessler vs Hsieh Su-wei/Olga Danilovic

In Picture: McCartney Kessler and Coco Gauff (Getty)

The all-American pair of Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler will face Hsieh Su-wei and Olga Danilovic in the semifinals of the 2025 Canadian Open. Gauff and Kessler began their Canadian Open campaign with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Fanny Stollar and Wu Fang-hsien in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 4-6, 10-1 win over the seventh-seeded pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez in the second round. They beat Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 in the quarterfinals.

Su-Wei and Danilovic began their campaign in Montreal with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 upset win over the fifth-seeded pair of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the first round. They then won 6-4, 6-2 over the pair of Peyton Stearns and Marketa Vondrousova in the second round, followed by a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-5 win against the pair of Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova in the quarterfinals.

Gauff and Kessler are the favorites to win the upcoming match as they have been in excellent individual form. Their opposition is a newly formed doubles pair.

Predicted winner- Coco Gauff/McCartney Kessler

