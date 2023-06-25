Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic as World No. 1 and Wimbledon top seed with Queen's Club title

Carlos Alcaraz has returned to the World No. 1 spot, overtaking Novak Djokovic by winning the title at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Sunday to win the first grass tournament of his career.

He has not only returned to the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings but has also secured the top seed spot at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, pushing Djokovic back to second place.

Alcaraz will begin his 26th week as World No. 1 on Monday, June 26, with only Andy Murray (41), Rafael Nadal (209), and Novak Djokovic (389) with more weeks spent at the top than him among active players. Overall, the Spanish superstar holds the 16th spot, behind Ilie Nastase who has 40 weeks at No. 1.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz has also become the first player born in the 2000s to win a title on each of the three surfaces.

Claiming the Queen's Club title, Carlos Alcaraz has become the first player to win his maiden ATP tournament final on grass before turning 21 in 18 years, after Richard Gasquet defeated Max Mirnyi at Nottingham in 2005.

With the win, the Spaniard now holds a win rate of 78.6% in ATP finals. Among those with 10+ ATP event finals before turning 21 in the Open Era, Alcaraz now only trails Rafael Nadal.

Carlos Alcaraz looking to improve on fourth round-finish at Wimbledon last year

Carlos Alcaraz has two previous appearances at the Wimbledon Championships so far, in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he reached the second round before falling to Daniil Medvedev.

Last year, the soon-to-be World No. 1 reached as far as the fourth round before falling to Jannik Sinner for an overall 4-2 win/loss record at SW19. In 2023, the Spanish youngster will once again have to dethrone Novak Djokovic if he wants to win the Grass Major as the 36-year-old is the defending champion.

Coming into Wimbledon last season without winning either of the previous two Slams, Djokovic cruised to glory at the event to win the 21st Major trophy of his career. Not only did it mark his seventh title at SW19, it was also his fourth title on the trot at Wimbledon (with the event not being held in 2020).

In the final, Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios, who was appearing in his maiden Grand Slam final, after overturing a 0-1 set-deficit.

