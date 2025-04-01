Charleston Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: April 1, 2025

Tournament: CreditOne Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Amanda Anisimova at the Charleston Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, Amanda Anisimova will face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Charleston Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

The Australian swing was a mixed bag for Anisimova. She didn't win a match at the ASB Classic but made the last eight at the Hobart International. The season's first Major was a bust for her with a second-round loss to Emma Raducanu.

Anisimova brushed off the disappointment of losing early at the Australian Open by claiming the biggest title of her career at the Qatar Open, the season's first WTA 1000 tournament. She beat the likes of Victoria Azarenka, Paula Badosa and Leylah Fernandez to make the final, where she bested Jelena Ostapenko for the crown.

Ad

However, the American failed to sustain this momentum and didn't win a match at the next two WTA 1000 tournaments. She resumed her winning ways at the Miami Open, reaching the fourth round where she lost to Raducanu for the second time this season.

Kudermetova commenced her run in Charleston against Maria Mateas. The Russian cruised through the first set, dishing out a bagel to take the set. She continued to dictate the play in the second set after going 3-0 up. Her opponent brought her momentum to a halt with a two-game run but she brushed it off to sweep the next three games for a 6-0, 6-2 win.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Kudermetova leads Anisimova 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Adelaide International 2023 in straight sets.

Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova







Veronika Kudermetova







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aside from a brief stumble in the second set, Kudermetova was largely solid against a player she was supposed to beat in the first round. She won over 70 percent of points on the back of her first and second serve.

Ad

Kudermetova hasn't won back-to-back matches at the main draw level since reaching the fourth-round of the Australian Open. However, she will fancy her chances of doing so in Charleston given her perfect winning record against Anisimova. She dropped only three games the last time they crossed paths in Adelaide over two years ago.

Anisimova has played some great tennis this year and has a WTA 1000 title to prove the same. However, she has also been inconsistent. Her record against Kudermetova is concerning as well. If the American channels her form that led her to the biggest triumph of her career, then a first win in this rivalry is well within her grasp.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback