Charleston Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Amanda Anisimova vs (10) Yulia Putintseva

Date: April 3, 2025

Tournament: CreditOne Charleston Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Amanda Anisimova at the Charleston Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Amanda Anisimova will face Yulia Putintseva in the third round of the Charleston Open 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Anisimova took on former top-10 player Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. The American took control of the reins right away, breaking her opponent's serve twice in each set for an easy 6-2, 6-2 win.

Putinseva received a bye into the second round as well, where she was up against Zhang Shaui. The match started with four consecutive breaks of serve. The Kazakh broke the trend with a hold of serve, following which there were four more service breaks.

The set eventually went to a tie-break, in which Putintseva came out on top to clinch the set. After the back-and-forth in the first set, the second set proved to be a walk in the park for the Kazakh. She conceded only one game in it to score a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win.

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Anisimova leads her rivalry with Putintseva 2-1. She won their previous encounter at last year's Korea Open in straight sets.

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova

-250 +1.5 (-650) Over 20.5 (-135) Yulia Putintseva +190 -1.5 (+360) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Yulia Putintseva at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Anisimova won the biggest title of her career in February at the Qatar Open, a WTA 1000 tournament. She struggled to perform at a similar level in her next two events but had a respectable fourth-round finish at the Miami Open, her previous tournament. She was in fine form against Kudermetova here, saving all four breakpoints with ease.

Putintseva's win over Zhang was the need of the hour, snapping her four-match losing streak. It wasn't an easy win, as she struggled to hold serve in the first set. However, she played some of her best tennis in recent times in the second set to get over the finish line.

One of Anisimova's two wins over Putintseva came at the Charleston Open in 2022. She dropped only three games in their very first meeting. Given how both have played in recent months, another dominant win for the American doesn't seem out of the question.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

