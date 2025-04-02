Charleston Open 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Daria Kasatkina vs Lauren Davis

Date: April 2, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daria Kasatkina vs Lauren Davis preview

Daria Kasatkina hits a backhand in Miami | Image Source: Getty

Former Charleston Open champion Daria Kasatkina will face local favorite Lauren Davis in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament on Wednesday (April 2).

Kasatkina, who recently changed her nationality to Australian, has struggled with results this year, as evidenced by her 9-8 win/loss record on the WTA Tour thus far. The 27-year-old has lost six of her last nine matches, which includes a second-round exit at the Miami Open to American wildcard Hailey Baptiste.

Despite her recent slump, the former World No. 8 is one of the favorites to win this week's Charleston Open. She won the title in 2017 and finished runner-up at the South Carolina event last year.

Her second-round opponent, Davis, had also put in a listless showing in tour-level outings before this week, dropping four of her last five matches. While Kasatkina received a first-round Bye in Charleston on account of her singles ranking of 12, Davis defeated fellow American Jamie Loeb 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the second round.

Daria Kasatkina vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

Kasatkina and Davis have never faced off on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Daria Kasatkina vs Lauren Davis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Daria Kasatkina Lauren Davis

(Odds will be updated once available)

Daria Kasatkina vs Lauren Davis prediction

Lauren Davis hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Kasatkina doesn't have powerful groundstrokes but she possesses impressive craftsmanship that allows her to stand her ground from the baseline. The Aussie's forehand slice, in particular, is good at offsetting her opponents' rhythm. The World No. 12 is also capable of hitting disguised drop shots, which will help her construct points on the claycourts in Charleston.

Davis, on the other hand, is a very aggressive player and can hit winners at a whim. The American's two-handed backhand is her biggest weapon, with its flat trajectory giving her opponents very little time to retreat. That said, she suffers from low margin on her shots, thereby affecting her efficacy from the back of the court.

The keys to winning for both players will be playing high-percentage tennis and putting as many balls into the court as they can. Since Kasatkina thrives at the above playing style, she is the outright favorite to win their second-round clash.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in straight sets.

