Charleston Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Anna Kalinskaya vs Caty McNally, Diana Shnaider vs Polina Kudermetova

Players will fight for a spot in the third round on Day 3 of the Charleston Open 2025 on Wednesday, April 2. A few players have already sailed into the third round, including defending champion Danielle Collins. Fellow Americans Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova have also punched their tickets into the third round.

Ad

Most of the first-round matches and the handful of second-round matches that were contested didn't have any notable upets. That could change on Wednesday with plenty of big names taking to the court, including top seed Jessica Pegula.

As the clay swing begins to kick into high gear, players will be eager to make a strong start. With that in mind, here are the predictions for some of the women's singles second-round matches set to take place on Day 3 of the Charleston Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Caty McNally vs Anna Kalinskaya

McNally, who's on the comeback trail after a prolonged injury layoff, came through the qualifying rounds to book her spot in the main draw of the Charleston Open. She rallied from a set down to beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round, just her second main draw win of the season.

Kalinskaya has a 4-7 record this year, though injuries have also played a big part in it. She arrived at the Miami Open on a four-match losing streak but snapped it to make the third round, where she pushed Pegula to three sets before going down to her.

Ad

Clay isn't Kalinskaya's favored surface. However, she did reach her only quarterfinal on the surface here in Charleston two years ago. Her current form doesn't indicate that she will match that result this year. McNally, having already played three matches here, including qualifying, will have the upper hand in this encounter.

Predicted winner: Caty McNally

#2. Elise Mertens vs Varvara Gracheva

Elise Mertens is the 13th seed at the Charleston Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mertens had a strong start to the season, reaching the final in Hobart for the second year in a row. She lost to McCartney Kessler in three sets. The Australian Open was a bust for her with a second-round exit. She bounced back by winning her first title of the season at the Singapore Open with a win over Ann Li in the final.

Ad

Mertens then made the third round at three of the next four WTA 1000 tournaments. She has a 15-6 record for the season so far. While she received a first-round bye in Charleston, Gracheva beat Harriet Dart 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in her opener here, improving her record this season to 5-7.

Gracheva hasn't won back-to-back matches this year. Mertens has thrice as many wins as her and four of her last five losses have come against top 10 players. Based on their results this season, the Belgian will be expected to come out on top in this contest.

Ad

Predicted winner: Elise Mertens

#3. Diana Shnaider vs Polina Kudermetova

Since her third-round exit from the Australian Open, Shnaider hasn't won consecutive matches. She did win the doubles title with Mirra Andreeva at the recently concluded Miami Open. She received a bye into the second round of the Charleston Open and has a 7-8 record this year.

Kudermetova's breakthrough came at the start of the season in Brisbane, reaching the final there as a qualifier. She gave World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka a tough fight before losing to her in three sets. She hasn't performed at a similar level since then and has compiled an 8-6 record at the main draw level. She began her campaign in Charleston with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Irina-Camelia Begu.

Ad

Their previous and only career meeting also took place on clay at the Hamburg Open 2023. Shnaider came out on top in three sets back then. While she isn't at her best at the moment, a similar outcome can be expected this time as well.

Predicted winner: Diana Shnaider

#4. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Ann Li

Ekaterina Alexandrova is the ninth seed at the Charleston Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexandrova had a dismal start to the season, winning only one match across her first three tournaments. She returned to form by winning the Linz Open, her first title of the year. She then made the last four at the Qatar Open, ousting World No. 1 Sabalenka along the way as well.

Ad

However, since losing to Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals of the Qatar Open, Alexandrova hasn't won another match. She has arrived at the Charleston Open on a four-match losing streak.

Li was on a three-match losing streak as well but snapped it with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Blinkova in her Charleston opener. With a 9-24 career record against top 50 players, she will be the underdog against Alexandrova. However, the Russian's current losing streak indicates that she's vulnerable. If her form doesn't improve, then the American has a great shot at winning this match.

Predicted winner: Ann Li

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback