Charleston Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Emma Navarro vs (8) Amanda Anisimova

Date: April 4, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Emma Navarro of the United States returns a shot to Hailey Baptiste of the United States during the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Emma Navarro will face her compatriot Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Charleston Open on Friday, 4 April. It will be their third meeting against each other.

World No. 11 Emma Navarro has reached her fourth quarterfinal of the season, her first one since winning the Merida Open in Mexico last month. She defeated another American, Hailey Baptiste, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round in Charleston.

In the third round, Navarro lost the first set 4-6 against World No. 34 Ashlyn Krueger, and she was 0-2 down in the second set. Navarro made a great comeback and won the second set 6-4. She booked her place in the quarterfinal by winning the third set 6-2.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set. She defeated the former World No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2 in the second round and then eased past the 10th seed Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-4 in the last 16.

Anisimova won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Doha in February, and she has a 13-5 win-loss record, which shows that she is having a good season.

Amanda Anisimova of the United States poses with the trophy after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Amanda Anisimova leads Emma Navarro 2-0 in their head-to-head record. Anisimova defeated Navarro 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the 2022 Indian Wells. Their second meeting was at the 2024 Canadian Open, which Anisimova won 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. It will be their first meeting on the clay court.

Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro TBD TBD TBD Amanda Anisimova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated when available)

Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

23-year-old Navarro has a 5-5 win-loss record in Charleston, and she has reached the quarterfinal of the event for the first time. She can be back into the Top 10 with a win against Anisimova, as Navarro has 3797 points in the live rankings and 10th-ranked Elena Rybakina has 3808 points.

Navarro reached the finals of two WTA 125 events on clay but lost both of them, which shows that clay is a challenging surface for her.

Amanda Anisimova reached her last clay court final in Colombia when she was 17 years old. That was Anisimova's maiden WTA Tour title, and her last semifinal on clay was in 2022, when she reached the last four in Charleston after defeating the top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 16.

Anisimova has an 8-4 win-loss record in Charleston, and she could stun Navarro because Anisimova has performed better this week, and she has done better than Navarro on clay in her career.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets

