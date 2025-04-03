Charleston Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Navarro (4) vs Ashlyn Krueger (15)

Date: April 3, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Navarro vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro and Ashlyn Krueger meet in the Round of 16 in Charleston. Navarro, the fourth seed, struggled to get past Hailey Baptiste in her opening match of the tournament, surrendering 13 break points en route to a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Ashlyn Krueger, seeded 15, was dominant in her win over Katie Volynets in the last round, overcoming the American 6-3, 7-6(4). Krueger impressed in a match that could have gone either way, stepping up when it mattered on clutch points. Krueger is coming off a solid Miami Open, where she knocked out seventh seed and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and reached the fourth round.

Emma Navarro vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Emma Navarro and Ashlyn Krueger have played just once before on the WTA tour, with Navarro comfortably beating Krueger 6-1, 6-1 at the final in Charlottesville in April 2023.

Emma Navarro vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro -200 +2.5 (-335) Over 12.5 (+100) Ashlyn Krueger +160 -2.5 (+235) Over 11.5 (-124)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Emma Navarro vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

TENNIS: MAR 22 Miami Open - Source: Getty

The sole head-to-head match between the pair is probably irrelevant, given that it was on a hard court and two years ago. Krueger arguably comes into the match in better form. Navarro has been inconsistent this year. She performed well at the Australian Open before being overpowered by World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal.

Navarro was the top seed at the Merida Open in early March and duly won the tournament with some ease, giving up just 15 games in four matches to take the trophy. Outside of those performances, Navarro has struggled for wins in the Middle East and the Sunshine Swing.

Ashlyn Krueger made it to the final in Abu Dhabi, where the 20-year-old was beaten in three sets by Belinda Bencic. Quarterfinal appearances in Brisbane and Adelaide show that when she's firing on all cylinders, she can compete at the highest level.

Charleston, however, is 23-year-old Emma Navarro's home tournament, and while that may present its pressures, the higher-ranked and seeded player should narrowly prevail, albeit by the long route.

Pick: Emma Navarro to win in three sets.

