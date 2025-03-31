Charleston Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Katie Volynets vs (Q) Katherine Sebov

Date: March 31, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov preview

Volynets hits a backhand in Miami | Image Source: Getty

USA's Katie Volynets will face Canada's Katherine Sebov in the first round of the 2025 Charleston Open on Monday (March 31).

Ad

Trending

Volynets has endured a tough season on the WTA Tour thus far, dropping nine of her 16 matches, including a five-match losing streak, dating back to the Abu Dhabi Open (qualifying matches don't count). The World No. 48's most recent defeat came in the first round of the Miami Open to eventual semifinalist Alexandra Eala.

Sebov, meanwhile, primarily competes on the ITF circuit and had to qualify for this week's Charleston Open. The 26-year-old defeated Kyoka Okamura and Gabriela Lee in straight sets to make it to the main draw of a WTA event for the first time since the Dow Tennis Classic last November.

Ad

Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov head-to-head

Volynets beat Sebov in the first qualifying round of the Charleston Open last year. However, since qualifying matches don't count in official tour-level records, their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Katie Volynets Katherine Sebov

Ad

(Odds will be added once available)

Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov prediction

Katherine Sebov hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Volynets has flat groundstrokes from both wings, which allows her to dominate baseline rallies and take the initiative from the get-go. The American also has an accurate first serve that can fetch her free points. That said, there is a lot more to be desired from her in terms of consistency.

Ad

Sebov, meanwhile, has a grittier style of play, relying more on high margin and topspin on her shots. The tactic will serve the 5'8 Canadian well on the green clay in Charleston, provided she can bridge the gap in experience between her and Volynets.

The keys to winning the match for both players will be to win longer rallies and tactically work out the points in their favor. Sebov is perhaps more match-ready, considering she qualified for the WTA 500 event, giving her a slight edge in this matchup.

Pick: Sebov to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback