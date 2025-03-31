Charleston Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Katie Volynets vs (Q) Katherine Sebov
Date: March 31, 2025
Tournament: Charleston Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor clay (green)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov preview
USA's Katie Volynets will face Canada's Katherine Sebov in the first round of the 2025 Charleston Open on Monday (March 31).
Volynets has endured a tough season on the WTA Tour thus far, dropping nine of her 16 matches, including a five-match losing streak, dating back to the Abu Dhabi Open (qualifying matches don't count). The World No. 48's most recent defeat came in the first round of the Miami Open to eventual semifinalist Alexandra Eala.
Sebov, meanwhile, primarily competes on the ITF circuit and had to qualify for this week's Charleston Open. The 26-year-old defeated Kyoka Okamura and Gabriela Lee in straight sets to make it to the main draw of a WTA event for the first time since the Dow Tennis Classic last November.
Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov head-to-head
Volynets beat Sebov in the first qualifying round of the Charleston Open last year. However, since qualifying matches don't count in official tour-level records, their head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov odds
(Odds will be added once available)
Katie Volynets vs Katherine Sebov prediction
Volynets has flat groundstrokes from both wings, which allows her to dominate baseline rallies and take the initiative from the get-go. The American also has an accurate first serve that can fetch her free points. That said, there is a lot more to be desired from her in terms of consistency.
Sebov, meanwhile, has a grittier style of play, relying more on high margin and topspin on her shots. The tactic will serve the 5'8 Canadian well on the green clay in Charleston, provided she can bridge the gap in experience between her and Volynets.
The keys to winning the match for both players will be to win longer rallies and tactically work out the points in their favor. Sebov is perhaps more match-ready, considering she qualified for the WTA 500 event, giving her a slight edge in this matchup.
Pick: Sebov to win in three sets.