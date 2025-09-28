China Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Lois Boisson preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Emma Navarro vs Lois Boisson

Date: September 29, 2025

Tournament: 2025 China Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Navarro vs Lois Boisson preview

Emma Navarro at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025 - Source: Getty

Navarro, ranked No. 17, steps into this China Open clash having weathered a rollercoaster 2025. Her 28-22 record reflects bursts of brilliance but also extended slumps. She began the year strongly, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals and capturing the Mérida Open title in dominant fashion with a 6-0, 6-0 final.

On grass, she struck form again, reaching the 4th round at Wimbledon. But hard-court swings have not favored her this year, with many early exits. Her recent US Open run ended in the third round after a tough three-set loss.

Boisson, ranked No. 41, arrives riding a breakout wave. In 2025, she sits at 28-13 and exploded into global attention by reaching the French Open semifinals as a wild card. She then secured her first WTA title in Hamburg on clay. Outside clay, however, her results are less consistent, especially on hard surfaces.

Emma Navarro vs Lois Boisson head-to-head

Navarro and Boisson's head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. Their third-round encounter at the China Open will be the first time they go up against each other.

Emma Navarro vs Lois Boisson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro 1.45 -3.5 (1.83) Over 21.5 (1.87) Lois Boisson 2.70 +3.5 (1.85) Under 21.5 (1.80)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Lois Boisson prediction

Lois Boisson at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

Navarro comes in with momentum after a mixed but encouraging stretch. At the US Open, she bowed out in the third round to Barbora Krejcikova, then regrouped during the Billie Jean King Cup in China.

There, she beat Yulia Putintseva and Sonay Kartal before falling to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the final, with the USA eventually losing the tie. In Beijing, she received a first-round bye and opened solidly, defeating Elena Ruse 6-3, 7-6(0).

Boisson, meanwhile, has turned heads with her China Open campaign. After a first-round loss at the US Open and a brief stop in Korea, she arrived in Beijing and came through a three-set battle with Dalma Galfi in the opener, then stunned 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-4 in the second round, arguably one of her best hard-court wins.

This sets up an intriguing third-round clash. Navarro’s confidence and match rhythm give her the edge, but Boisson is riding high. Expect the American’s composure in pressure moments to shine through. Navarro should pull off a tight win in three sets.

Pick: Emma Navarro to win in three sets

