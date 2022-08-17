Cincinnati 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Borna Coric

Date: August 17, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports

Rafael Nadal vs Borna Coric preview

Second seed Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

The tennis legend has had an exemplary season so far. Nadal broke new ground this year by successively winning the first two Grand Slams of the season for the first time in his career.

After spending the better part of 2021 recuperating from a foot injury, the former World No. 1 made a winning return right away in 2022. He competed at the Melbourne Summer Set and had an effortless title run to claim his 89th career title.

The Spaniard held on to the momentum and got past every hurdle at the Australian Open to clinch his second Grand Slam Down Under, thus completing the Double Career Slam and winning a record-breaking 21st Major. He came from two-sets-to-love down to subdue Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5; arguably making the biggest comeback of his career.

Nadal continued to bank on his glorious form and won another title at the Mexican Open, defeating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4. At Indian Wells, he reached the final but fell short against home favorite Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-6(5), thus breaking his 20-match winning streak.

In Paris, Rafael Nadal extended his own record by lifting his 14th Roland Garros title and 22nd Grand Slam. He outclassed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

At Wimbledon, the Spanish legend went as far as the semifinal after a memorable quarterfinal win against Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4). He eventually pulled out of the penultimate showdown against Nick Kyrgios, citing an abdominal tear.

The second round of the Cincinnati Masters will mark the Spaniard’s first match since his Wimbledon withdrawal.

Borna Coric, meanwhile, hasn’t had the same luck coming back from shoulder surgery. The Croat was sidelined throughout 2021, and made a return at this year’s Indian Wells Open, but did not progress past the first round.

The 25-year-old has since participated in various Challenger events, winning the Parma Challenger. He also made the quarterfinals of the German Open but retired mid-match.

Coric is playing the Cincinnati Masters based on a protected ranking. In the first round, he got the better of Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(2), 6-3.

Rafael Nadal vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Rafael Nadal and Borna Coric have played each other on four occasions. Their head-to-head stands at 2-2. Nadal came through at the 2015 US Open and the 2017 Canadian Open, while Coric surpassed the legend at the 2014 Swiss Indoors and the 2016 Cincinnati Masters.

Rafael Nadal vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Rafael Nadal -800 -5.5 (+120) Over 19.5 (-138) Borna Coric +500 +5.5 (-163) Under 19.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from Bet365)

Rafael Nadal vs Borna Coric prediction

Coric has beaten the Spaniard in Cincinnati before

Rafael Nadal will be the overwhelming favorite in this encounter. The Spaniard is being wise while choosing his tournaments this year. He hasn’t contested many titles, but has reached the consequential stages of those he has played in.

The 22-time Major champion has a staggering 35-3 win-loss record for the season. He is a four-time quarterfinalist, two-time semifinalist and the 2013 champion in Cincinnati.

The left-hander is a threatening opponent with an aggressive playing style and a formidable forehand. He displays exceptional footwork and almost never lets a ball get past him.

At his best, Coric is an efficient baseliner with good court-covering skills. He has been able to advance past the Spaniard in Cincinnati before, so he will look to count on that experience.

Needless to say, it is a mammoth task to get past Nadal’s grit and persistence. He has shown great precision during each comeback this season and should be able to get past the Croat on Wednesday.

Pick: Nadal to win in straight sets.

