Cincinnati 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (PR) Gael Monfils

Date: August 17, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2023 Western & Southern Open on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, Djokovic flagged off his challenge for a third title at the venue against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Following a hold of serve by the Serb to make it 4-3 in the first set, his opponent took a medical time-out to deal with a physical issue.

Upon resumption of play, there were three consecutive breaks of serve, with Djokovic coming out on top to claim the first set. Davidovich Fokina threw in the towel after that as he was unable to carry on because of a back injury. The former World No. 1 thus secured a spot in the third round.

Monfils got the better of Cameron Norrie in three sets to reach the second round, where he faced last week's Canadian Open runner-up Alex de Minaur. The Frenchman saved the opening set's first break point to make it 4-4.

It turned out to be a huge missed opportunity for de Minaur as Monfils would go on to bag the last three games of the set to take it. An early break of serve in the second set put the French veteran 4-2 up in the second set.

Monfils let go of a couple of match points on de Minaur's serve in the ninth game, but closed out the proceedings himself in the next game to score a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Djokovic leads Monfils 18-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils odds

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2023 Ultimate Tennis Showdown.

Monfils' recent resurgence continues as he notched up a great win over the in-form de Minaur. He didn't lose his serve even once in the previous round and was able to match and even outlast his younger opponent in many rallies.

While the two play quite similarly to a certain degree, the Frenchman is capable of turning up the heat with some injection of timely aggression. Djokovic's first match since his Wimbledon defeat didn't really allow him to test his level.

Davidovich Fokina couldn't play his best due to the injury, while Djokovic appeared a bit rusty. However, given his perfect winning record against Monfils, the Serb won't be sweating buckets about his chances in the next round.

Their rivalry dates back to 2005, with Djokovic gaining the upper hand on each and every occasion. While Monfils is playing at a pretty good level right now, the former World No. 1 should be able to get the better of him yet again.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

