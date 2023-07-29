Citi Open 2023: Kevin Anderson vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Kevin Anderson vs Jordan Thompson

Tournament: Citi DC Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Date: July 31, 2023

Venue: Washington DC, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Kevin Anderson vs Jordan Thompson preview

Anderson opens his DC campaign on Monday.

Wildcard Kevin Anderson takes on unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson in the opening round of the Citi Open.

World No. 645 Anderson returned to the ATP Tour at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport - his first tournament on tour since the 2022 Miami Masters. In fact, he had retired from the tour but announced his return at Newport, where he won the title in 2021.

Suffice to say, the South African - who has reached two Grand Slam finals - exceeded expectations by reaching the last eight. He then lost to Ugo Humbert after winning his first two matches.

Anderson, 37, will now continue his comeback at DC, where he has a 11-8 record, making the final in 2017 and three other quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the 63rd-ranked Thompson is coming off an opening-round loss at the ongoing Atlanta Open to Kei Nishikori to drop to 12-15 on the season. It was Nishikori's first match on the ATP Tour since October 2021, but the Japanese was coming off a win in the Puerto Rico Challenger.

Thompson is coming off a quarterfinal appearance in Newport after reaching the 's-Hertogenbosch final. The Australian has sizzled on the Challenger Tour, winning titles in Rome and Gwangju, and reaching the semifinals in Surbiton.

The 29-year-old Australian has a 4-5 record in DC, where his best showing is a third-round appearance in 2019.

Kevin Anderson vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Anderson has won all three of his meetings with Thompson - all on hardcourt - without dropping a set. The pair last clashed in the opening round of the 2021 Indian Wells Masters.

Kevin Anderson vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Kevin Anderson Jordan Thompson

The odds will be updated when they release.

Kevin Anderson vs Jordan Thomspon prediction

Thompson reached the quarterfinals in Newport.

Both Anderson and Thompson look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Anderson is one of the biggest servers on tour, hits powerfully off either flank and moves well for his height. Thompson, by contrast, has more modest weapons in his arsenal.

Moreover, Anderson takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt. He has a 250-172 record and six titles on the surface. Thompson, meanwhile, is only 60-76 on hardcourts.

Anderson hasn't played much in the last 18 months, so he could be rusty. However, going by the form he showed in Newport and his dominant record against Thompson, another win is on the cards.

Pick: Anderson in straight sets.