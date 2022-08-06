"Congratulations again to Novak Djokovic who doesn't give up!" - Member of European Parliament Virginie Joron reacts to the Serb's Canadian Open withdrawal due to vaccine mandate

Novak Djokovic's Canadian Open withdrawal and tense US Open build-up, both due to vaccine mandates, have found their way into the political circuit over the last few weeks, drawing varied reactions. French politician and Member of the European Parliament Virginie Joron has also extended her support to the Serb, slamming the rules of certain countries that deny him entry.

Joron hailed the 21-time Grand Slam champion for continuing to try and find a way to play in these tournaments. She criticized Canada and Australia for imposing rules that "exclude part of the population."

Djokovic recently withdrew ahead of next week's Canadian Open in Montreal and is a doubtful starter for the US Open in New York to be held later this month, as he remains unvaccinated. Canada has not yet budged on its vaccine mandate that bars unvaccinated travelers from entering the country, which officially confirms the Serb's absence from the event. Meanwhile, he has just over three weeks to hope for an exemption for participation in the US Open.

Responding to news of the 35-year-old tennis player's withdrawal from the Canadian Open, Joron expressed her views on the matter.

"Canada, Australie, there are countries like these that have decided to exclude part of the population for a vaccine that does not prevent contamination and transmission of the virus. We will discover other more welcoming countries. Congratulations again to Novak Djokovic who doesn't give up!" Joron tweeted.

The Serb's Australian Open controversy from earlier this year became one of the biggest talking points worldwide, concluding with his deportation from Australia. Cut to the present, the three-time US Open champion faces a test against time to be able to play in the Grand Slam tournament in New York City.

A big development in his favor so far came last week when US representative Claudia Tenney wrote a letter addressing the US government and Secretary of State, requesting a National Interest Exemption for the Serb.

Meanwhile, Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic recently stated that his pupil is trying everything he can to be able to enter the US and play in the US Open and hopes to obtain a special visa.

Where will Novak Djokovic play next if not at the US Open?

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

As things stand, Novak Djokovic will also miss the Cincinnati Open in Ohio, which is scheduled to be held the week after the Canadian Open. The Belgrade native's first tournament since Wimbledon could then be the Davis Cup in mid-September if he ends up missing the US Open swing. His home country Serbia is one of the teams in the group stage of the Davis Cup tie next month.

After the Davis Cup, the Serb is already committed to participating in the Laver Cup from September 23-25, where he will team up with his great rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray for Team Europe.

Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3

If he does not play one of the ATP 250 events in the week after the Laver Cup, his next ATP rankings event could be the Japan Open in Tokyo in early October. The 35-year-old is cleared to play in both the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin later this year as both France and Italy do not require travelers to be vaccinated.

