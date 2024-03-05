Novak Djokovic once drew a comparison between his 2011 and 2015 seasons, highlighting the profound impact of marriage and fatherhood on his personal life and professional career.

Djokovic's 2011 season is widely considered one of the greatest year-round performances in tennis history. That year, the Serb triumphed at the Australian Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open. Additionally, he won five Masters 1000 titles, secured a remarkable 70-6 win/loss record for the season, and concluded the year with a stellar 10-1 record against arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The shades of his 2011 brilliance were visible in his dominant start to the 2015 season, as he triumphed over Andy Murray in the Australian Open final and completed the Sunshine Double by emerging victorious at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. The Serb carried his success into the clay season, defeating Tomas Berdych 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the Monte-Carlo Masters final to clinch his third consecutive Masters 1000 title.

Following his triumph in Monte-Carlo, Novak Djokovic was asked to compare his level to that of his remarkable 2011 season. In response, the Serb acknowledged the challenge of comparing both seasons, highlighting that he had evolved significantly since 2011. He emphasized that he had matured since marrying his wife Jelena in July 2014 and welcoming their first child, a son named Stefan, in October that same year.

"It's hard to compare honestly because I do feel different as a person, as a player, today than I was in 2011. I think I matured more. Different circumstances in life. I'm a father and a husband. Many things are different today than they were three years ago, four years ago," he said in his post-match press conference.

Djokovic also candidly shared that fatherhood had given him a "greater purpose" in his tennis career, leading him to feel even better than he had during his record-breaking 2011 season.

"2011 results‑wise was the best season I had so far in my career. I don't know. Somehow I do feel better now than I did in 2011. I do enjoy tennis, but I enjoy being a father and kind of combining it all together," he said.

"It gives me a great fulfillment, satisfaction and joy to keep on going. Everything has more sense. I have a greater purpose, I would say, of playing tennis than it was the case in 2011," he added.

Looking back at Novak Djokovic's 2015 season

2015 Australian Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2015 season by emerging victorious at the Australian Open, defeating Andy Murray 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0 in the final to clinch his fifth title at the Melbourne Slam. He then won four consecutive Masters 1000 titles, triumphing in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, and Rome.

Following a loss to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final, the Serb secured his third Wimbledon title, claiming a 7-6(1), 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-3 win over Roger Federer in the final. After suffering losses in the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters finals, Djokovic bounced back by securing victory at the US Open, beating Federer 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to record his second title at the New York Major.

The Serb then went on to triumph at the China Open, clinch the Masters 1000 titles in Shanghai and Paris, and claim his fourth consecutive title at the ATP Finals, beating Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the final. Novak Djokovic's unmatched dominance during the 2015 season was evidenced by him holding the World No. 1 ranking for all 52 weeks of the year.

