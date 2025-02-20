Dubai Tennis Championship 2025 Semifinal: Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: February 21

Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Elena Rybakina at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

The semifinals of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships will witness an electrifying clash between the 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva. Both players have been in good nick in this tournament, making it a highly anticipated encounter.

Elena Rybakina, the World No. 7, has shown all the colors on her palette in this tournament. In the quarterfinals, she delivered a commanding performance against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, securing a 6-2, 7-6(2) victory. She hit a staggering seventeen aces in the match, bolstering her serve as one of the most lethal ones on the tour.

Her composure and resilience were on display in the previous round against Paula Badosa. Facing six match points against the Spaniard, Rybakina demonstrated her never-dying attitude which often gets hidden behind her short demeanor, saving all of them before clinching the match in three sets, with two intense tiebreak wins.

Mirra Andreeva, on the other hand, is one of the upcoming young talents on the tour. At just 17 years of age, the Russian prodigy has already showcased a lot of maturity beyond her years. Currently ranked World No. 14, Andreeva notched the biggest win of this season in the quarterfinals. She defeated Iga Swiatek with a score of 6-3, 6-3. The highlight of the match was the passing and return winner struck by her regularly which didn’t allow Pole to come back into the match at all. The win against World No. 2 will certainly have given her a huge boost, fueling her belief that she can win this match as well and proceed to the final.

Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva on the WTA Tour, with Rybakina leading the head-to-head score 1-0, the win came at Bejing 2023 where the Kazakh player emerged victorious in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Elena Rybakina TBD TBD TBD Mirra Andreeva TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

2020 Dubai Open finalist Elena Rybakina enters the match as the favorite. Her experience and track record in this part of the world will play a huge role in seeing her through to the next round. She will use her serve and drop shots as a weapon to rattle the teenager. Additionally, her ability to hit flat and fast could test youngsters' defence which will be vital for the match’s outcome.

However, Mirra Andreeva cannot be underestimated. At such a young age she is already on the verge of breaking into the top 10 world rankings. The Russian is grasping quickly everything that is thrown at her and is constantly growing. She can handle Rybakina’s aggression with her counterpunching and solid defense, with the balance of both aspects the twelfth seed can challenge the Kazakh player and make an upset.

Expect Andreeva to put up a fight, but Rybakina’s experience and power accompanied by precision should see her advance to the final.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.

