Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (6) Elena Rybakina vs (9) Paula Badosa

Date: February 19, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, TVA

Elena Rybakina vs Paula Badosa preview

Elena Ryabkina pictured at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships | Image Source: Getty

Sixth seed Elena Rybakina will face off against ninth seed Paula Badosa in the third round (Round of 16) of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday, February 19.

Rybakina had a mixed season last year, marked by both success on the court and controversy surrounding her coach, Stefano Vukov. While the controversy has carried over into 2025, so has her confidence.

The Kazakh started the season strong at the Australian Open, where she appeared on track to win her second Grand Slam title. However, she was defeated by eventual champion Madison Keys in the fourth round. She then reached the semifinals at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she lost to Belinda Bencic, followed by a quarterfinal exit at the Qatar Open, falling to Iga Swiatek.

Next, she headed to Dubai, where she began her run in the second round, having received a first-round bye. She faced Moyuka Uchijima, who had just come off an impressive victory over Doha runner-up Jelena Ostapenko. The match was competitive, but Rybakina ultimately triumphed 6-3, 6-2.

Paula Badosa pictured at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa enjoyed an impressive season last year after returning from an injury break. She had fallen outside the Top 100 but quickly climbed back into the Top 10.

Badosa began her 2025 season at the Brisbane International but faced an opening-round exit, followed by another early defeat at the Adelaide International. However, she displayed her remarkable skills at the Australian Open, reaching her first Major semifinal before losing to her close friend, Aryna Sabalenka.

The Spaniard then experienced back-to-back early exits at the Abu Dhabi Open and Qatar Open before arriving in Dubai. There, she defeated Lulu Sun 6-3, 6-4, and then overwhelmed Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1, setting up a showdown with Elena Rybakina.

Elena Rybakina vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

Rybakina and Badosa are well-acquainted with each other on the WTA Tour, having faced off seven times, with the Spaniard holding a narrow 4-3 advantage.

Badosa won their encounters at the 2018 Moscow International, the 2021 Cincinnati Open, the 2022 Stuttgart Open, and the Billie Jean King Cup Finals that same year. Meanwhile, Rybakina secured victories in the 2019 Bucharest Open, as well as the 2023 Indian Wells and Miami Open.

Elena Rybakina vs Paula Badosa odds

Elena Rybakina vs Paula Badosa prediction

The third-round clash between Elena Rybakina and Paula Badosa at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday (February 19) promises to be thrilling.

Rybakina has been one of the most dominant players on hardcourts in recent years. With a booming serve and crisp, flat groundstrokes, she thrives on dictating play and keeping points short. Her ability to generate effortless power makes her a tough opponent on any fast surface.

Badosa, on the other hand, has struggled with injuries and inconsistency over the past year. While she is a strong baseliner with solid defensive skills, she doesn’t have the same level of firepower as her opponent. She’s more comfortable engaging in longer rallies, but against an opponent who can overpower her from the start, that might not be enough.

If the Kazakh serves well and stays aggressive, she’ll be in control. The Spaniard's best chance lies in extending rallies and forcing errors, but given their recent form and hardcourt pedigree, Elena Rybakina is more likely to come out on top.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

