Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Moyuka Uchijima

Date: February 17, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, TVA

Jelena Ostapenko vs Moyuka Uchijima preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will take on qualifier Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025.

Ostapenko had a 1-4 record in singles this year prior to the Qatar Open. While she struggled in singles, she shined in doubles, with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open and a title at the Abu Dhabi Open. However, she translated that same level of success to singles in Doha over the past week.

Ostapenko didn't drop a set en route to the final. She started her run with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Aoi Ito, and followed it up with a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova. She dropped only four games against fourth seed Jasmine Paolini in the third round, and did the same against Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

The Latvian scored her biggest win in a long time in the semifinals as she defeated three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-1. Her impressive week came to an end with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Uchijima came through the qualifying rounds to book her spot in the main draw here. She beat Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-2, and then fought off a tough challenge from Anastasia Zakharova with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 win to successfully qualify for the tournament.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Moyuka Uchijima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko

-500

+1.5 (-1600)

Over 20.5 (-105)

Moyuka Uchijima +333 -1.5 (+575)

Under 20.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction

Moyuka Uchijima at the Abu Dhabi Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a tough start to her year in singles, Ostapenko rediscovered her groove at the recently concluded Qatar Open. Her last win against a top 10 player came back in October 2023, and now she has tallied two wins over them over the past few days. She became the first player to score five wins against Swiatek, and the only active player to have a perfect winning record against her after playing multiple matches.

However, when it comes to Ostapenko's form, the pendulum is quick to swing the other way. Aside from her recent runner-up finish at the Qatar Open, she has reached the semifinals or better at the WTA 1000 level on five other occasions. She didn't win a match in her next WTA 1000 tournament after a deep run on four of those occasions.

Fortunately for Ostapenko, Uchijima has been going through a rough patch for a while. She has a 1-5 record at the main draw level this year, and has a 0-8 career record against top 30 players. As such, the Latvian should be able to make a winning start in Dubai.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

