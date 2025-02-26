Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Marin Cilic vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (PR) Marin Cilic vs Alexei Popyrin

Date: February 26, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Marin Cilic vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Marin Cilic hits a forehand | Image Source - Getty

Former World No. 3 Marin Cilic will take on Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Trending

Cilic was suffering from a chronic knee injury dating back to 2023. The pain from the injury persisted in the first half of the 2024 ATP Tour season that required surgery. Following a subsequent six-month layoff, the Croat made his much-awaited return on the Challenger tour in August. He then won his 21st pro title against all odds at the Hangzhou Open, beating local favorite Zhang Zhizhen in the final.

Unfortunately, the 2014 US Open champion hit a rough patch after the ATP 250 tournament, dropping five of his six matches for the rest of the season. Earlier this year, he faced a setback concerning his knee that forced him to skip the Australian Open. However, that didn't deter him from upsetting second-seeded Alex de Minaur in the first round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday (February 26).

Ad

Popyrin, on the other hand, also struggled with results last year after picking up his first ATP Masters 1000 title. The Aussie had dropped 11 of his last 19 tour-level outings before arriving in Dubai. The World No. 27 seemed eager to put his form issues behind him at the 500-level event as he downed wildcard Hady Habib in straight sets in his opener.

Marin Cilic vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Cilic and Popyrin are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour.

Ad

Marin Cilic vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Alexei Popyrin -145 -1.5 (+160) Over 23.5 (-110) Marin Cilic +110 +1.5 (-235) Under 23.5 (-135)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Marin Cilic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Alexei Popyrin hits a forehand | Image Source - Getty

Cilic is well past his prime at the age of 36. The Croatian still has the same aggressive intent, though, which allows him to put pressure on his opponents. He also has a reliable first serve that goes a long way in setting up net approaches.

Ad

Popyrin is also one of the biggest hitters on the men's tour. The 6'5 Aussie's biggest weapon is his forehand, a shot he can hit well from any part of the court. That said, both players struggle with low margins in their games. In that context, this match-up will be decided by their respective shot tolerances.

While Cilic is the more experienced player and would be motivated by the prospect of matching his career-best result in Dubai, his 25-year-old opponent is the slight favorite as he has spent less time on-court this week.

Pick: Popyrin in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback