Tennis legend Andre Agassi once spoke about his relationship with his compatriot Pete Sampras.

Agassi and Sampras were undisputedly among the greatest players of their generation, having won eight and 14 Grand Slams, respectively. Their rivalry on the court was intense as they faced off 34 times on the ATP Tour with Sampras holding a 24-10 head-to-head advantage.

Despite their contrasting personalities and playing styles, the duo shared a deep professional admiration for each other's talent and achievements and maintained a great relationship off the court.

In a 2001 interview with The Guardian, Andre Agassi expressed how his rivalry with Pete Sampras had been beneficial for both of them. The four-time Australian Open also mentioned the "great memories" they shared.

"Pete [Sampras] and I have great memories," Agassi said. "But when we are not right on our game, then we don't really want to be out there, the matches don't live up to what we are capable of."

"I think both of us have shaped each other's games a little and frustrated the other. He's been a thorn in my side, certainly, but that's what makes it special," he added.

Agassi then said that both his and Sampras' "worst nightmares" would be to wake up and find themselves in each other's shoes.

"No, he's a way different cat than I am. I think each of our worst nightmares would certainly be to wake up and be the other one," Andre Agassi said.

Pete Sampras on Andre Agassi: "We would reach out to one another just to get together or have our kids play"

Pete Sampras (L) and Andre Agassi

In a 2007 interview with Sports Illustrated, Pete Sampras offered insights into his relationship with Andre Agassi. He mentioned that although they didn't maintain daily contact, if they happened to be in each other's hometown, they would connect and have their children spend time together.

Pete Sampras and his wife Bridgette Wilson have two sons named Christian and Ryan. Meanwhile, Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf have a son named Jaden, and a daughter named Jaz.

"I would [describe us as friends today]," Sampras said. "Not anything where we stay in touch week to week, but if he were ever in L.A. or I were in Las Vegas, I think we would reach out to one another just to get together or have our kids play."

Sampras added:

"The great thing that happened with us is that everything we went through, completing for Major titles, I think we came out better friends than when we went into it. It’s a credit to who we are and what we represent.

