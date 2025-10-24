Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Pan Pacific Open 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Elena Rybakina vs (6) Linda Noskova

Date: October 25, 2025

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview

Rybakina at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina is set to face in-form Linda Noskova in the first semifinal of the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Saturday, October 25.

Ad

Trending

The Kazakhstani star defeated Victoria Mboko 3-6, 6(4)-7 in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event. With this, Rybakina also secured her ticket to the WTA Finals in Riyadh. After receiving a bye in the first round, she overcame Leylah Fernandez in the Round of 16, and is yet to drop a set in this event.

Rybkina won the Ningbo Open title last week and is the top-seeded player in Tokyo after Jasmine Paolini's withdrawal. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has claimed two titles with a 51-19 win-loss record in women's singles this season.

Ad

Linda Noskova, on the other hand, entered the semifinals after Anna Kalinskaya retired from the quarterfinals due to a lower back injury. After her maiden US Open third-round appearance, the 20-year-old finished as the runner-up in Beijing, where she stunned Jessica Pegula and Qinwen Zheng.

She suffered an early exit in Osaka in the Japan Women's Open after losing to Rybakina in the Round of 16 in the Wuhan Open.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Rybakina leads the head-to-head record against Noskova 3-0. In her most recent encounter, the former World No. 3 registered an easy 6-4, 6-3 win in Wuhan earlier this month.

Ad

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Linda Noskova is enjoying her breakout season, having broken into the top 20 WTA singles rankings for the first time. The Czech youngster reached the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and her first WTA 1000 final in Beijing.

Ad

Noskova's only WTA title win came on hardcourts at Monterrey last year. She has continued her form on hardcourts since, reaching the final in Beijing and Prague this season. She has also registered multiple top-ten wins this season and is likely to trouble Rybakina in the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open.

However, Rybakina is enjoying a successful Asian swing and remains unbeaten against Noskova in their three meetings so far. Rybakina hasn't dropped a set in her three meetings against Noskova and is the firm favorite to win this match.

Ad

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline odds Handicap bets Total Games Elena Rybakina

Linda Noskova



Ad

(Odds will be updated soon)

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rybakina to win.

Tip 2: Noskova to win a set.

Tip 3: The match to go over 25 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumeet Kavthale Covering Tennis, Golf, Motorsports and the Olympics. Know More