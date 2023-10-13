Emma Raducanu has ramped up her training sessions ahead of her tennis return, and Carlo Agostinelli has shown his support.

Raducanu hasn’t played a match since April, following her opening-round loss to Jelena Ostapenko at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She has been on a competitive hiatus since May, having undergone three surgeries on both her wrists and one ankle.

The Brit has been spending her time on the sidelines traveling around the world for leisure and training, as well as for various brand commitments as an ambassador for Dior, Evian, and HSBC. She has been to Mexico, Greece, Paris, and China among other destinations.

During her travels, she has had the company of Carlo Agostinelli, a Stanford alumnus. Agostinelli, the son of Italia-American billionaire financier, Robert Agostinelli, and director of public relations at Dior, Mathilde Favier. Carlo has been supportive of Raducanu’s career and has frequently shown his appreciation on social media.

Recently, the 2021 US Open champion, who has been rehabilitating for a couple of months, shared a training update. She was captured performing kettlebell swings.

“Up to some good,” Raducanu wrote on her Instagram.

Carlo showed his support and admiration by reacting with a heart emoji.

Emma Raducanu and Carlo Agostinelli on Instagram

"I was under so much pressure to perform, I had to have a facade" – Emma Raducanu on playing through injury

BNP Paribas Open - Day 8

Earlier this year, Emma Raducanu opened up about playing through injury, before ultimately deciding to undergo three surgeries.

The former World No. 10 said that she tried to put on a brave face despite being in pain, which affected her mental health as well.

"I was struggling with the physical pain but the mental side of it was really difficult for me too. I always want to put forward the best version of myself, or strive for that, but I knew I couldn’t," she told The Sunday Times in June

Raducanu, who became an overnight sensation following her surprise 2021 US Open triumph as a qualifier, hinted that she was caught off guard by the attention she received. The 20-year-old, who played her first full season in 2022, revealed that she was soon under immense pressure to perform amid public scrutiny, and her injury made matters worse.

"I was under so much pressure to perform, people had no idea what was going on,” she said. “I had to have this facade, to keep everything inside. It has been really hard. And then to be scrutinized for it when they don’t know what is going on.”

"I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone and everyone has something to say about it. The tour is completely brutal," she added.

Emma Raducanu hasn’t set a date for her return yet. However, as per her recent revelation, the Brit will make a comeback in the 2024 season.