Emma Raducanu was spotted walking arm in arm with Carlo Agostinelli during the recent Dior fashion show in Paris.

Dior unveiled its Spring 2024 collection at the Tuileries Garden during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Several global icons, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jenna Ortega, graced the red carpet.

Emma Raducanu, Dior’s international fashion and beauty ambassador, was also present at the event. She was captured in one frame with Carlo Agostinelli.

The pair was all smiles as they walked arm in arm while donning well-coordinated outfits. The Brit wore a laced monochrome mid-length dress by the French fashion house for the occasion.

Agostinelli is the son of Italian American billionaire financier, Robert Agostinelli, and director of public relations for Dior, Mathilde Favier. He has been spotted with Raducanu frequently in recent times.

Earlier this year, the two attended Dior’s other events in Mexico and Paris together. Emma Raducanu, who has been recuperating from her wrist and ankle surgeries in May, also vacationed in Greece with Agostinelli amid her hiatus.

Emma Raducanu to make a return to the court in 2024

Emma Raducanu poses with fans at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Emma Raducanu was last seen on the court in April, at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She suffered an opening-round loss to Jelena Ostapenko there. The Brit won just five of her 10 matches in the season before undergoing three surgeries.

Raducanu, who is still in rehab, recently traveled to China for training. She has also kept her fans updated with her recovery process.

In her latest interview with BBC, the former Grand Slam champion said that she will make a return to the court in 2024.

"Next season I'll be back," Raducanu, currently ranked World No. 277, said.

Raducanu made an appearance at the 2023 Australian Open, but was unable to contest the other three Slam events of the year. The 20-year-old admitted that it was tough for her to watch the three Majors from the sidelines.

"This season all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery," she added.

Emma Raducanu also touched upon the public scrunity she has had to deal with because of her poor results after creating history at the 2021 US Open. She maintains a positive approach to the situation.

"The fact they are still talking about me even though I'm not at these events is just a compliment. Someone told me 'worry when they are not talking about you,'" Raducanu said during the interview with BBC.