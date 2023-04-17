Emma Raducanu recently teamed up with British Airways to film an engaging commercial on the fundamentals of in-flight safety. The airline is one of several brands that signed the 20-year-old as a brand ambassador following her swift rise.

The commercial showcases the various safety protocols to be followed by a passenger through a witty, 5-minute narrative. The airline also took the help of 2021 US Open winner Raducanu and British actor Ncuti Gatwa in demonstrating simple practices that ensure a hassle-free flying experience.

In the commercial, the former World No. 10 can be seen urging viewers to secure large handbags in the compartment above their seats, instead of carrying them in their laps.

She further advised viewers to keep the window blinds open during take-off. While filming the commercial, Raducanu is seen using a Dior handbag and donning Nike apparel; a couple of other brands she endorses.

Emma Raducanu: "It'll be fun getting back on clay"

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2022 French Open

Emma Raducanu's spell of losses after her sensational 2021 US Open triumph was broken at the break of the claycourt season last year. The young Brit had previously had an unremarkable tally of four wins across eight hardcourt events on the WTA tour, but surprised herself with five victories during the 2021 claycourt swing, beginning in Stuttgart.

Raducanu navigated her way to the quarterfinals in the German city last year but lost to World No. 1 and eventual champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets. After playing very few tournaments this season owing to recurring wrist injury concerns, the 20-year-old is hoping to make an encouraging return to clay in Stuttgart this week. She said:

"I haven’t played on clay since the last clay court season but I’m looking forward to it again," Raducanu said ahead of Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023. "I’ve already had my first practice sessions. Last year was my first real experience on clay and I was pleased with my progress so it will be fun getting back playing on clay."

Raducanu further underlined the tournament's reputation for hosting some of the best players in the sport and said she was thrilled to test her arsenal in a challenging draw.

"The tournament always attracts the world’s top players," the Brit continued. "The strong field means there’s some great tennis to be seen and good competition. Personally, I like to test myself and compete with the best players in the world, so it’s a challenge I enjoy."

The World No. 68 is slated to take on 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart later this week.

