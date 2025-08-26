Emotions-filled Day 2 at US Open brings 3 women to tears; Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe provide much-needed comedy relief in NYC

Day 2 of the 2025 US Open has unraveled in New York, bringing with it tears and laughter in equal measure. Monday saw Venus Williams break down in tears after a heartbreaking first-round exit, while Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut has left the tennis world in splits.First up, the tears. Petra Kvitova, two-time Wimbledon champion and the new mother of a one-year-old child, bid adieu to tennis, playing the final match of her career. Kvitova's retirement came about after a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Diane Perry, a sour note on a fantastic career.Kvitova could not hold back the tears after the loss, kissing and hugging her husband-turned-coach Jiri Vanek soon after. The Czech dedicated a few sweet words to her team and the fans at the US Open, all while fighting back her tears in a moment charged with emotion.&quot;I hoped I would put a better show today. It was really tough to know that it was maybe my last one. It was emotionally really tough. I’m not sure how I’m gonna talk right now,&quot; Kvitova said. &quot;Thank you to my husband and coach. Thank you to my agent. My family back home, my parents. They sacrificed a lot for me at the beginning. My ex coaches as well. Thank you,&quot; she said.Minutes later, French pro Caroline Garcia experienced a similar fate, playing her final career match and facing a first-round exit in NYC. After losing to Kamilla Rakhimova 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, Garcia broke down crying on her bench, soaking in the applause from fans at the tournament who sent her off with a loud cheer.Then, American icon Venus Williams played her opener at Flushing Meadows, in what is surely to be among the last matches the 45-year-old will be playing, especially at the US Open. Facing off against 11th seed Karolina Muchova, Williams almost pulled off the impossible, but fell just short, losing 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 to the Czech.While she saved the tears on the court, the seven-time Grand Slam champ could not check her emotions in her press conference later on, getting teary-eyed talking about her career and playing 'unhealthy' with fitness concerns.“My team and I worked as hard as we could, we didn't take a single day off, I haven't gone out to dinner, I haven't even gone to see friends. I haven't done anything except train during these three months,&quot; Venus Williams said.&quot;For me, getting back on the court once again is about giving myself the opportunity to play healthier. When you play unhealthy, it gets into your mind. It's not just about how you feel, it's about whether your mind is stuck or not. So… let's just say it was really nice to feel free again,” she added.Carlos Alcaraz's buzzcut steals the show at the US Open, but don't tell Frances Tiafoe2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: GettyNow, for the comedy relief at the US Open, thanks to one Carlos Alcaraz. On Tuesday, Monday night, fans got the shock of their lives seeing the Spaniard with a buzzcut, having freshly shaved off the black locks he had been seen in last week during the mixed doubles tournament.By his own admission, it happened after he and his brother Alvaro tried a new look that didn't work out, following which the duo concluded that it was best to shave it all off. While Alcaraz did not seem too disappointed by the look, fans on social media did not share the same nonchalance.Neither did Frances Tiafoe, whose unfiltered takedown of the 'terrible' haircut left the US Open press room in tears of joy.&quot;Yeah, it's horrible. I mean, it's definitely terrible. That's my guy though. It's funny, I looked at him and I was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic.' And then, Juan Carlos Ferrero was laughing and was like, 'Yeah, he's faster than he already was' and I was like, 'Well, that's a problem,'&quot; Tiafoe said. &quot;I don't know who told him that's good. I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible.Then, at his own press conference, Alcaraz vehemently defended himself from Tiafoe's roast, insisting that the American was 'lying' about his haircut being terrible and leading another round of much-needed laughter in New York.“Frances is lying. Frances is lying. No, come on. Yeah, I saw the video. He showed up here saying that it is terrible. I know he's lying. I know he likes the haircut. He likes it. He told me. So no, not hear anything about coming from his mouth,&quot; Alcaraz said.Tiafoe and Alcaraz both won their first-round matches handsomely at Flushing Meadows, and now play their next clashes on Wednesday at the US Open.