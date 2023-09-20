“Even if I stop here and he wins another 10, I have to be satisfied” – When Novak Djokovic commented on the Slam race with Rafael Nadal

After winning the Australian Open in January this year, Novak Djokovic had stated that he would be satisfied even if he didn't win more Grand Slam titles than Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic equaled Nadal's tally in the all-time Grand Slam winners' list after winning his 22nd Major tournament in Melbourne in January. He defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the final. Since then, the Serb has secured two more Major titles and is now the tied leader with Margaret Court (24) in the all-time winners' tally.

Nadal, on the other hand, is currently out of action due to an injury. He has not participated in a Grand Slam since his second-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

The Spaniard, while not gutted by his rival's numbers, recently claimed that the Serb would have been frustrated had he not reached the top position in the winners' tally.

"I think Novak feels more intensely [about] this than I do. Had he not achieved it, it may have been a bigger frustration for him. Maybe, that is why he did it," he said via Movistar.

Contrary to what Rafael Nadal claimed, however, Djokovic had denied harboring such thoughts in an interview with The National earlier this year.

"Yes, I mean I would [be satisfied]. I would like more than my biggest rival but look, when that moment arrives, when I have to draw the line and look back on the history of my career and what I have achieved. Even if I stop here and he [Nadal] wins another 10 Slams, I have to be overall satisfied," the Serb said in February.

Novak Djokovic believes he must "be humble" about his achievements even if he doesn't end with most Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic has won the 2023 US Open.

Novak Djokovic had also stated that he would not be bothered if he failed to retire with the most Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis.

"At the end of the day, how much is enough… I also ask myself that. Because it's kind of a balancing act as a professional athlete, being in a sport that is very demanding," the 36-year-old said via The National.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion asserted that one needs to stay ambitious in order to make the most of opportunities on offer.

"There are four Slams every year, so you have the opportunities. And of course you need to have the competitive mind, you need to have this fierceness because that drives you, at least in my case," he stated.

Even so, he maintained that one should not go overboard with one's desires, saying:

"But at the same time, there’s also time to balance and say ‘Okay, wow, a lot was achieved, you have to be proud, you have to be thankful and grateful for all these things. Be present and be humble about it'."

