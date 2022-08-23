"Even if Novak Djokovic is not playing, he’s the winner" - Serb's fans hijack a US Open-winner prediction post

Novak Djokovic and his fans are anxiously awaiting a decision on whether the Serb will be allowed to enter the country and play at the upcoming US Open or not.

Sports network Eurosport recently put out a tweet with a graphic of 10 male players and asked fans to predict the winner of the 2022 US Open. Djokovic's fans were unimpressed with the star's omission, given that he hasn't officially withdrawn from the tournament yet.

The 10 players in the graphic were Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, and Nick Kyrgios. The last Grand Slam event of the year begins in six days at Flushing Meadows in New York's Queens borough.

"Novak Djokovic is still in the @usopen draw. Hugely disrespectful and unprofessional of @eurosport to totally disregard him. This is what Tennis has now become, unacceptable on so many levels," a fan tweeted.

"Incredibly poor, unprofessional & awful timing from @eurosport. Firstly travel guidelines are changing everyday so however slim the chances Djokovic plays he still could!! Secondly Zverev just withdrew from the US Open with his on going ankle injury," a user posted.

"Oddsmakers have Djokovic as the favorite followed by Medvedev. It would be the 2nd Slam this year they both played together if they’re both allowed to play. Without the draw, it’s hard to pick against one of them winning," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

Julie 🇫🇷🇬🇧 @NDjokofan @eurosport Rude not to put Novak in there. He's still in the draw. Where's the respect for him? Come on.

Nina @Seatree12 @eurosport The best player ever is banned from playing. Nobody remembers boxers who won when M Ali was banned from boxing

Sylvia @Syl2802

Shameful and unprofessional @eurosport Where is Novak? As far as I know he hasn't withdrawn. He should be on that list.

S 🎾 @Eneri918 @eurosport Zverev isn't even playing🙄 And you've left out some viable contenders.. Maybe try do some useful research, "allegedly reputable sports channel".

Selah @Moabe2012 @pavyg @usopen @eurosport It would have been interesting had they included Novak in this grouping. Such things would put pressure on the Open.

MJB 🤍 @tudorgurl

Novak is still in the draw!!

He is the worlds best player.. like it or not.

Zverev likely won't play due to injury.

I hope Novak waits until the very last second to withdraw.

Don't do them any favours Novak 🏻 🏻



#USOpen You can only pick one!

Ben Stokes cites example of Novak Djokovic-Nick Kyrgios rivalry

Novak Djokovic (L) and Nick Kyrgios

In a recent interview, New Zealand-born England cricketer Ben Stokes weighed in on his relationship with former India captain Virat Kohli on and off the field. Using the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, the Brit stated that when on the field, athletes give it all that they have, but as soon as they are off it, there is mutual respect between opponents.

"You've got to separate the two — the on-field competition and off it," Stokes said. "Sport produces amazing contests not only between teams but you also have those battles and contests between individuals. But at the end of the day, there is always respect between oppositions, between individuals. Just an example – you look at Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. They have obviously had a huge rivalry but still at the end of the day, there is always that respect there between the two professional athletes."

Last month, Stokes shocked the cricket world by announcing his retirement from the ODI format. He is currently the captain of England's Test side.

