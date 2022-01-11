"Everyone should vaccinate themselves and Novak Djokovic didn’t, from this point of view I don’t think he has the right to be here" - Marton Fucsovics

In a recent interview with M4Sport, World No. 40 Marton Fucsovics questioned Novak Djokovic's right to play at the 2022 Australian Open, insisting that the rules regarding vaccinations were "outlined months ago."

Novak Djokovic won his visa battle in court on Monday, allowing him to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne, kicking off on January 17. Despite being unvaccinated, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has been granted a medical exemption to feature at the event.

In the interview, Fucsovics called Djokovic "the greatest tennis player," but pointed out that since the Serb is unvaccinated, he does not have "the right to be here."

“Djokovic is the greatest tennis player in the sport, winning everything, he has won nine times here in Melbourne as well, so he deserves to be here and start,” said Fucsovics.

Marton Fucsovics at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

“However, we must not go beyond what is happening in the world now. People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves, and Djokovic didn’t. From this point of view, I don’t think he has the right to be here," added the Hungarian player.

“There was a rather negative reception among members of the tennis community" - Marton Fucsovics

In the same interview, Marton Fucsovics revealed that many tennis players and pundits found it unfair that Novak Djokovic was granted an exemption to participate at the 2022 Australian Open.

“There was a rather negative reception among members of the tennis community that the Serbian world No. 1 could be there in Australia and was granted an exemption because they did not feel it was fair," concluded the 29-year-old.

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics

Djokovic was recently spotted at Melbourne Park, training and practicing ahead of the Australian Open. Already the most successful player in the history of the Grand Slam, the Serb will be eyeing his 10th title in Melbourne this year.

