French Open 2023 draw: Carlos Alcaraz's projected path to final ft. potential blockbuster SF clash with Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed at the 2023 French Open, marking the first time he will do so at a Grand Slam.

The 20-year-old is in rollicking form this year, losing just thrice in 33 matches and winning four titles, despite making a belated start to his season. He has especially sizzled on European clay in 2023, losing only one of his 13 matches - a third-round loss at Rome last fortnight.

Alcaraz made the quarterfinals in his second appearance at the French Open last year. However, he has a tough road to the final this time around, though, as he seeks to start his own era of dominance at the claycourt Major like his hero Rafael Nadal.

Let's have a look at the possible opponents he could face en route the final:

Possible 1R opponent for Carlos Alcaraz: Christopher O'Connell

Christopher O'Connell in action

Carlos Alcaraz will open his quest for a second Grand Slam title and first at Roland Garros against Christopher O'Connell.

The Australian, ranked 85th in the world, is 9-10 on the season and is coming off a first-round exit in Rome, having made the Munich semifinals. O'Connell is winless in his two previous appearances at the French Open and has never met Alcaraz before.

Considering the Spaniard's blistering start to the year, especially on clay, he should have no problems reaching the next round.

Possible 2R opponent: Matteo Arnaldi

Matteo Arnaldi in action

Going strictly by ranking, Matteo Arnaldi is Carlos Alcaraz's possible second-round opponent at Roland Garros.

The 105th-ranked Italian is 4-4 on the year. Interestingly, all four of his wins have come on clay. Arnaldi - who's making his French Open debut - hasn't met Alcaraz before, but going by the gulf in experience and pedigree between them, the Spaniard should reign supreme.

Possible 3R opponent: Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti could pose the first real challenge for Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz's first real test of his title credentials could come against 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

The 21-year-old Italian is 13-12 on the season, recording seven of his wins on clay. That includes a quarterfinal run at Monte-Carlo and a run to the last four in Barcelona. He most notably beat Novak Djokovic in the former tournament.

Musetti has a 3-2 record at the French Open, reaching the fourth round on his debut in 2021. Interestingly, he won his lone meeting with Alcaraz in the Hamburg final last year.

However, considering the Spaniard's sizzling form on red dirt this year, he should return the favour should they meet for a place in the second week.

Possible 4R opponent: Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie has enjoyed a solid start to the ongoing season

Fourteenth seed Cameron Norrie could lie in wait if Carlos Alcaraz makes the fourth round of the French Open.

The World No. 14 is in good form this year, winning 25 of his 34 matches. Norrie has also put in some excellent displays on clay and won his first title on the surface at the Rio de Janeiro Open this year, beating Alcaraz in the final.

That came after the Spaniard had beaten Norrie in the Buenos Aires final a week ago and was not at his physical best for the Rio title match. Considering the same, Norrie, who trails Alcaraz 2-4 in their head-to-head, could fall short in the pair's third claycourt meeting if it materialises this fortnight.

Possible QF opponent - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has an excellent track record on clay

If Alcaraz makes it back-to-back quarterfinals at the French Open, he could be up against 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster clash.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas - who is 27-8 on the season - has real pedigree on clay. He has reached the Roland Garros final, is a two-time Masters 1000 winner (Monte-Carlo 2021 and 2022) and has also reached multiple Masters 1000 finals.

The Greek is without a title this year but has had a solid run on clay, reaching the quarterfinals at Monte-Carlo and Madrid, semifinals at Rome and final at Barcelona. He has an 18-6 record at the French Open, reaching at least the second week in his last four appearances.

However, Stefanos Tsitsipas has lost all four of his matchups with Carlos Alcaraz, two of which were on clay (both at Barcelona). The trend is expected to continue should the two lock horns next week.

Possible SF opponent - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be searching for his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at this year's French Open

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic could await Carlos Alcaraz in arguably the match of the tournament in the French Open semifinals.

The two-time Roland Garros winner has had an underwhelming build-up to the claycourt Major, going 5-3 and coming off a quarterfinal exit in Rome. He is chasing history at the tournament as he seeks to break a tie with Rafael Nadal to become the first man to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Djokovic lost his only meeting with Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid semifinals last year and could fall short again, considering the duo's contrasting recent form.

Possible Final opponent: Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has arguably been the best player on the men's tour this year

The red-hot Daniil Medvedev could be an unlikely final obstacle for Carlos Alcaraz as he seeks a maiden title at Roland Garros.

Medvedev has won a tour-leading 39 matches and five titles this year and is coming off a maiden title on clay at Rome last week. Despite clay not being his strongest suit, the Russian has had encouraging results on the surface in 2023. He made the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo and the fourth round in Madrid.

The former World No. 1, though, is 7-6 at the French Open, with all of his wins coming in the last two years. He reached the fourth round in 2021 and the quarterfinals last year.

Daniil Medvedev is 1-1 against Carlos Alcaraz but is coming off a loss in the pair's last meeting in the Indian Wells final. That defeat notably snapped his 19-match win streak.

Alcaraz is expected to triumph in their first clash on clay, should this matchup materialise in the final of the 2023 French Open.

