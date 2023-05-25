French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Date: 28 May 2023

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

Djokovic is looking to create history at Roland Garros this year.

Third seed Novak Djokovic opens his bid at the French Open for a record 23rd Grand Slam title against American Aleksandar Kovacevic on Sunday.

World No. 3 Djokovic has had a stop-start European claycourt swing - going 5-3 - after a blistering 15-0 start to the year. That included a record-equalling 22nd Major title at the Australian Open, his tenth Down Under.

However, the 35-year-old Serb has had an uncharacteristically slow start to his claycourt swing. After an early exit at Monte-Carlo, Djokovic endured a surprise quarterfinal loss to compatriot Dusan Lajovic in Banja Luka before missing Madrid due to injury.

Djokovic returned to action in Rome, where the defending champion went out to Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. However, Djokovic has a 85-16 record at Roland Garros, where he has made at least the quarterfinals in 13 straight appearances, winning the title twice.

Meanwhile, the 114th-ranked Kovacevic has won just once in five matches this year. That lone win came in the opening round at Miami two months ago. More recently, Kovacevic is coming off opening-round losses in the Cagliari and Turin Challengers either side of a first-round qualifying defeat in Rome.

The 24-year-old is making his Roland Garros debut but faces a tough challenge first-up, despite Djokovic's recent indifferent form.

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic -10000 -1.5 (-2500) Over 26.5 (+100) Aleksandar Kovacevic +1600 +1.5 (+750) Under 26.5 (-140)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Both Djokovic and Kovacevic are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

The Serb is widely regarded as one of the sport's best counterpunchers and is a decent server and hitter rather than being a powerful one. Kovacevic, meanwhile, can serve and hit bigger off either flank than his opponent.

On paper, though, the clash looks like a hopeless mismatch, considering the gulf in experience, pedigree and temperament between the two players. While Djokovic is 341-47 at Grand Slam events, Kovacevic is making his Grand Slam main draw debut.

Moreover, the Serb is a doyen on clay, winning 262 matches and 18 titles, while Kovacevic is 0-1 on the surface. Considering the above factors, Djokovic should win easily.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes