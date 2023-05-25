French Open 2023: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential SF between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina

The draw for the women's singles event at the French Open has been released and we are in for two weeks of high-octane tennis action.

Iga Swiatek is last year's champion, having beaten Coco Gauff in the final. The Pole will be aiming to becoming the first woman since Justine Henin to successfully defend her title at the French Open. However, the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Rybakina are equally capable of challenging for the clay-court Major.

On that note, let's take a look at how the women's singles draw at this year's Roland Garros could unfold:

First Quarter: Iga Swiatek will aim to win third French Open crown

Iga Swiatek in action at the Italian Open

Seeded Players: (1) Iga Swiatek, (6) Coco Gauff, (11) Veronika Kudermetova, (13) Barbora Krejcikova, (18) Victoria Aarenka, (20) Madison Keys, (25) Anhelina Kalinina, (31) Marie Bouzkova.

Expected Quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova.

Dark Horse: Bianca Andreescu.

Analysis: Top seed Iga Swiatek is a heavy favorite to win the French Open and will start her campaign against Cristina Bucsa. The Pole should have it easy until the fourth round, where her most likely opponent will be either 18th seed Victoria Azarenka or 13th seed Barbora Krejcikova. That said, Bianca Andreescu should not be written off.

Whoever Swiatek faces in the Round of 16, she should be able to overcome the challenge and book her place in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The other side of this quarter has last year's runner-up Coco Gauff, who will take on Rebeka Masarova in the first round. The American should be able to reach the third round without much trouble and here she will most likely face Anhelina Kalinina, who reached the final of the recently concluded Italian Open.

Gauff may have it difficult but should manage a win against the Ukrainian and reach the fourth round, where she will most likely take on Veronika Kudermetova, who reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

The Russian has looked in good form lately and should be able to defeat Gauff to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Iga Swiatek def. Veronika Kudermetova.

Second Quarter: Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Barbora Krejcikova make for exciting draw

Elena Rybakina is the fourth seed at the French Open

Seeded Players: (4) Elena Rybakina, (7) Ons Jabeur, (10) Petra Kvitova, (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia, (22) Donna Vekic, (23) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (30) Sorana Cirstea, (32) Shelby Rogers.

Predicted Quarterfinal: Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur.

Dark Horse: Anett Kontaveit.

Analysis: Elena Rybakina won two WTA 1000 titles in 2023, most recently the Italian Open, and will be eager to clinch the French Open. The Kazakh will face a qualifier or a lucky loser in the opening round and should have pretty much a cakewalk to the fourth round.

Here, she could most likely face Beatriz Haddad Maia or Ekaterina Alexandrova. While neither player is easy to beat, the World No. 4 should be able to get the win over either of them and book her place in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The other side of this draw has seventh seed Ons Jabeur and tenth seed Petra Kvitova, both of whom will be eager to have a good run following early exits in their respective last tournaments.

Anett Kontaveit, Donna Vekic and Sorana Cirstea are in this portion of the draw but it will most likely come down to Jabeur and Kvitova for a place in the quarterfinals. The Tunisian has endured a shaky start to the 2023 season but should be able to edge out the Czech to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Elena Rybakina def. Ons Jabeur

Third Quarter: Jessica Pegula will aim to reach maiden French Open SF

Jessica Pegula in action at the Italian Open

Seeded Players: (3) Jessica Pegula, (8) Maria Sakkari, (12) Belinda Bencic, (15) Liudmila Samsonova, (21) Magda Linette, (24) Ansatasia Potapova, (27) Irina-Camelia Begu, (28) Elise Mertens.

Expected Quarterfinal: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (8) Maria Sakkari.

Analysis: Third seed Jessica Pegula is among the players to watch out for at the French Open and will start her campaign against compatriot Danielle Collins. The 29-year-old may not have it easy in the opening round but once she gets past Collins, she should be able to make it to the Round of 16 without much trouble.

Here, the World No. 3's most likely opponent could be Liudmila Samsonova but it could also be Anastasia Potapova. Pegula should be able to prevail over whoever she faces and reach the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The other side of this quarter has Maria Sakkari and Belinda Bencic. along with Magda Linette and Karolina Muchova. While the others are no slouches, it could come down to a Round of 16 clash between Sakkari and Bencic.

Bencic will be back in action after missing the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. The Swiss has produced some good performances so far in 2023 but if Sakkari is at her best, she should be able to get the win and reach the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Jessica Pegula def. Maria Sakkari.

Fourth Quarter: Aryna Sabalenka will aim to win her second Grand Slam in 2023

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Italian Open

Seeded Players: (2) Aryna Sabalenka, (5) Caroline Garcia, (9) Daria Kasatkina, (16) Karolina Pliskova, (17) Jelena Ostapenko, (19) Zheng Qinwen, (26) Martina Trevisan, (29) Zhang Shuai.

Expected Quarterfinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko.

Dark Horse: Sloane Stephens.

Analysis: Aryna Sabalenka will be a heavy favorite to win the French Open and will face a tricky opponent in the first round in Marta Kostyuk. However, she should be able to get the better of the Ukrainian and make it to the fourth round without much trouble.

Here, Sabalenka will most likely take on Karolina Pliskova, who has produced some promising performances so far this season. The Belarusian will have it tough but should manage to grind out a win and seal a quarterfinal berth.

The other side of this quarter has Caroline Garcia, Daria Kasatkina and Jelena Ostapenko. All three are formidable competitors on their day but it could come down to Garcia and Ostapenko in the fourth round.

The Latvian should be able to make it to the last eight considering her recent run of form and the Fenchwoman's inconsistencies.

Quarterfinal prediction: Aryna Sabalenka def. Jelena Ostapenko.

Semifinal Prediction

Elena Rybakina def. Iga Swiatek.

Aryna Sabalenka def. Jessica Pegula.

Final Prediction

Aryna Sabalenka def. Elena Rybakina.

