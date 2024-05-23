French Open 2024 Draw: Iga Swiatek's projected path to the final ft. potential R2 showdown with Naomi Osaka and SF with Coco Gauff

Defending champion Iga Swiatek's road to a fourth French Open title was revealed on Thursday, May 23, as the draws were unveiled. She has arrived in Paris on a 12-match winning streak following her title-winning runs at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

Swiatek is now on track to become just the second woman to a clean sweep of the three biggest tournaments on clay. Serena Williams did it first during her outstanding 2013 season.

Given Swiatek's track record on clay, particularly in Paris, she is the massive favorite to lay her hands on the winner's trophy. On that note, here's a look at the players she will have to go through for another French Open title:

R1 opponent - Qualifier/Lucky Loser

Swiatek's title defense will commence against a yet-to-be-placed qualifier or a lucky loser. Given her current form, she's likely to begin her quest for a fourth title in Paris in dominant fashion.

Possible R2 opponent - Naomi Osaka/Lucia Bronzetti

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Italian Open.

Swiatek could bump into fellow Grand Slam champion Osaka in the second round. The latter has performed well during this clay swing, considering her previous record on the surface. Nevertheless, the Japanese could find it tough to outplay the defending champion should they cross paths.

If Osaka falls at the opening hurdle, Swiatek could instead face Bronzetti. The Italian is currently in the quarterfinals in Rabat. However, she has lost all six of her prior meetings against top-10 players in straight sets, so it's tough to see her challenging the World No. 1.

Possible R3 opponent - Veronika Kudermetova/Marie Bouzkova

Kudermetova and Bouzkova are set to collide in the first round. Whoever comes out on top, is a safe bet to make the third round. However, the former is on a three-match losing streak, while the latter has just returned from an injury layoff. Given their current predicament, Swiatek will be expected to make light work of whoever she faces.

Possible R4 opponent - Barbora Krejcikova/Ekaterina Alexandrova

Swiatek could find herself going toe-to-toe with 2021 French Open champion Krejcikova in the fourth round. Unfortunately, the Czech's poor luck with injuries and ill-health have prevented her from playing at a high level.

Krejcikova has played five matches since her quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open, winning only one of them. Alexandrova, meanwhile, is one of four players to beat Swiatek this season. However, the Russian's inconsistency makes it quite unlikely for her to repeat the feat, especially on clay.

Possible QF opponent - Marketa Vondrousova/Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Italian Open.

Swiatek's probable quarterfinal opponents could put her in a spot of bother. Vondrousova was the runner-up here back in 2019, while Collins has been one of the most in-form players of late. The Pole has a winning record against both players, though.

Collins gave Swiatek quite a scare at the Australian Open. She had the Pole on the ropes in the third set but the latter staged an epic comeback to sneak past her. The American will be eager to make a lasting impression in Paris in her final appearance at the venue. Giving the defending champion a run for her money is one way of doing that.

Possible SF opponent - Coco Gauff/Jelena Ostapenko

Ostapenko is one of the only players to have an unblemished record against Swiatek, winning all four of their encounters. The Latvian is a former French Open champion, claiming her maiden Major crown here in 2017. However, she hasn't made it past the third round in Paris aside from her title-winning run.

Should the two meet in the semifinals, it will certainly be a match to watch. Gauff's consistency makes her the favorite to reach the last four. However, their rivalry leans 10-1 in Swiatek's favor. The American is unlikely to upstage the defending champion on her own turf.

Other possible semifinal candidates from this part of the draw include last year's semifinalist Beatriz Haddad Maia and former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

Possible Final opponent - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Italian Open.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have mowed down the field over the past month. The two contested the Madrid and Rome finals, with the Pole emerging victorious on both occasions. Another showdown between them isn't far-fetched.

They could've met in the summit clash here last year as well. Sabalenka had a match point against Karolina Muchova in the semifinals but lost the match. The Belarusian has been the most consistent performer at the last few Majors. She hasn't lost prior to the semifinals since the 2022 US Open, and reached the final of the last two Majors.

Elena Rybakina is also in the bottom half of the draw. She's another player who has put Swiatek in a spot of bother. Her health remains a concern as she withdrew from the Italian Open due to an illness. If she's back to her best, then she could await the Pole in the final.

Sabalenka and Rybakina are the leading candidates to reach the championship round from the bottom half of the draw. In case they crash out early, Madison Keys has been in good form and could capitalize on that. Regardless of who's on the other side of the net, Swiatek's dominance on clay makes the favorite in the end.