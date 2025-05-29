French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Olga Danilovic

Date: May 30, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic preview

2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play Olga Danilovic in the third round of the French Open at Roland Garros.

Top seed Sabalenka, a three-time Major champion, is bidding for her first French Open title. The Belarusian has put up good performances in France over the last three years, reaching the third round in 2022, the semifinals in 2023, and the last eight in 2024.

This year, Sabalenka's results on clay have been exceptional. She won the Madrid Open title in May, where she defeated Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final. She was beaten in last week's Italian Open quarterfinal by Qinwen Zheng, but has looked more solid on her least-favorite surface than ever before.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Olga Danilovic has already exceeded expectations in France. The World No. 34 has beaten 27th seed Leylah Fernandez and American Danielle Collins to book her place in the third round against Sabalenka. The Serb can compete on clay - she won the WTA 125 Antalya tournament in March, and reached the final of the Open de Rouen last month.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Olga Danilovic have played once on the WTA tour, in 2018. Notably, Sabalenka won comfortably at the Mutua Madrid Open, 6-4, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -1430 -7.5 (+200) Over 18.5 (-109) Olga Danivolic +850 +7.5 (-278) Under 18.5 (-117)

(Odds sourced from: BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic prediction

2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

This year may be Sabalenka's best chance to capture a French Open title, with arch-rival Iga Swiatek not at her best after winning in four of the last five years. She brushed aside Swiss player Jil Teichmann in the second round, 6-3, 6-1, and looked in imperious form.

Danilovic will provide stiffer opposition than Teichmann, but it is difficult to see her overcoming the world's top-rated player. Their sole match on tour was seven years ago, and Sabalenka won that easily. There is no reason to believe that Danilovic can upset the odds and reverse that result on May 30.

Pick:

Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

