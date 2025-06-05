The 2025 French Open has reached its business end in Paris. On Thursday (June 5), day 12 of the iconic Major will feature the women's singles semifinal matches.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is still going strong at the French Open. She survived a three-set thriller against Elena Rybakina before beating Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Coco Gauff has also continued her scintillating form on clay. After runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome, the American is closing in on reaching her second final in Paris.

With all to play for at the French Open, let's look at the predictions for upcoming matches on Day 12:

Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson

Gauff at the 2025 French Open - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

First, Coco Gauff will take on Lois Boisson in the first round of the French Open.

Gauff is a force to be reckoned with on the main tour. She's still chasing an individual title this year after clinching the United Cup with Team USA. The 21-year-old secured a brilliant 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1 comeback win against Madison Keys in the last round.

Meanwhile, Lois Boisson has been a breath of fresh air in Paris. She is through to the semifinals of a Grand Slam event on her debut. The French youngster outclassed Mirra Andreeva 7-6(6), 6-3 in the last round.

Considering their record in Paris and experience at the highest level, Gauff will be a clear favorite to reach the finals.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek

Sabalenka at the 2025 French Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Second, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the French Open.

Sabalenka has been the standout performer on tour. She has chalked up excellent title triumphs in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid. The Belarusian defeated Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals, 7-6(3), 6-3, and maintained her perfect run at the French Open.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek has yet to win a title this year. She was the defending champion in Madrid and Rome, but couldn't make a significant impact at either of the events. The Pole has been resilient in Paris, having managed hard-fought wins over Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina so far.

Swiatek dominates the head-to-head battle against Sabalenka, but the latter has been in better form on tour. Considering the timing of their crunch encounter in Paris, the Belarusian will be the favorite to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Aryna Sabalenka

Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin/Hugo Nys

Granollers and Zeballos are the fifth seeds at the French Open - Day Twelve - Source: Getty

Next, fifth seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers will take on Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Hugo Nys in the semifinals of the men's doubles competition.

Zeballaos and Granollers are closing in on their third title after winning in Bucharest and Madrid this year. The duo is yet to drop a set at the French Open and will be tough to beat in the semifinals. They defeated Ivan Dodig and Orlando Luz in the last round, 6-2, 7-6(4).

Meanwhile, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Hugo Nys survived their third three-set match in Paris. Despite winning 71% of their first serve points, they dropped their serve on six occasions against Like Johnson and Sander Arends. The 16th seeds will need to keep a check on their errors in the next round.

Considering their record on clay and results on tour, Zeballos and Granollers will be the favorites to win this bout.

Predicted winners: Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers.

Taylor Townsend/Evan King vs Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori

Townsend at the 2025 French Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Lastly, Taylor Townsend and Evan King will take on Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the finals of the mixed doubles competition at the French Open.

Townsend is known for her brilliance on the women's doubles circuit. She's one win away from clinching her first mixed doubles crown at the French Open.

Townsend and King have only dropped one set in Paris so far. They eliminated Desirae Krawczyk and Neil Skupski in the last round, 3-6, 7-6(2), 12-10.

On the contrary, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are experienced campaigners on tour. While Vavassori has been eliminated from the men's doubles event, Errani is still in contention for the women's doubles title in Paris.

Errani and Vavassori defeated the second seeds Marcelo Arévalo and Zhang Shuai in straight sets in the semifinals.

Considering their experience on tour and results at the French Open, Errani and Vavassori will have a slight edge in this bout.

Predicted winners: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

